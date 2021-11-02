CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Regency Commercial Properties, Inc. closes $15.1M sale of Central Corporate Center office park near Orlando's Central Business District and International Airport

atlantanews.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOct 20, 2021 - Orlando, Fla. Regency Commercial Properties, Inc. closed the $15.1M sale of Central Corporate Center, a five-building office park of 318,516 square feet on 21.7 acres at 5915-6035 South Rio Grande Ave, located in the Central Park area of Orlando, just north of The Florida Mall, centered between...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth, ending 200-day flight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Four astronauts returned to Earth on Monday, riding home with SpaceX to end a 200-day space station mission that began last spring. Their capsule streaked through the late night sky like a dazzling meteor before parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida. Recovery boats quickly moved in with spotlights.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
Orlando, FL
Real Estate
CNN

CBO says social spending bill score 'will take longer,' in potential blow to Democrats' timing

(CNN) — The timetable for President Joe Biden's social spending bill, known as Build Back Better, may have just hit a new snag. The Congressional Budget Office, a federal agency that provides budget and economic information to Congress, said on Tuesday that it cannot give a definitive date for when it will have a final cost estimate score of the bill. This could push the timetable for when the House can hold a final vote on the bill because a group of moderate Democrats say getting a final CBO score is a prerequisite to their voting for the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Crotty
CBS News

Two couples swap babies after IVF mix-up

A couple is suing a fertility clinic in Los Angeles after giving birth to the wrong baby. Their biological child was born to another couple after two women were implanted with the other's embryo. Daphna and Alexander Cardinale tried to conceive a second child for three years. With the help...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy