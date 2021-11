Kadarius Toney took advantage of the banged-up Giants receiving corps and burst onto the fantasy scene a few weeks ago, but after joining several of his fellow pass-catchers on the injury report, he missed last week and is "questionable" heading into Monday Night Football against the Chiefs. Given the favorable matchup and Toney's explosive ability, plenty of fantasy football owners will wait to make their final start 'em, sit 'em decision of Week 8 until they see if Toney is playing, and we'll be here to help with the latest injury updates.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO