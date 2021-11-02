Rollie Romero Out Of Tank Davis Fight After Sexual Abuse Allegations

Disturbing allegations pointing to Rolando Romero being a serial sex predator have put his December battle against Tank Davis up in the air. The allegations, leveled by several women and appearing on social media, are unpleasant to read. The allegations also appear to be similar, although they are made by different people. With that in mind, there’s no proof – at the moment, at least – that Romero has done anything wrong. The matter, however, puts Showtime and PBC, which is broadcasting the match, in a difficult position. Speaking with Behind the Gloves Showtime’s Stephen Espinoza said the following: “It’s a lot of disturbing stuff, concerning allegations. We’re looking at it very closely. We don’t want to rush into a decision before we know all the facts.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO