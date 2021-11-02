CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rollie Romero Out Of Tank Davis Fight After Sexual Abuse Allegations

By TMZ Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRolando Romero has been pulled from his fight with Gervonta Davis after being accused of sexual assault ... but the boxing star...

Boxing Scene

Romero Accepts Decision To Be Removed From Tank Davis PPV Fight, Vows To Clear His Name

Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero has accepted the latest decision made regarding his boxing career, with his focus now on attempting to clear his name. A recently emerging investigation into allegations of sexual assault has forced the unbeaten lightweight contender out of a previously scheduled grudge match with Gervonta Davis (25-0, 24KOs). The two were due to collide for Davis’ WBA “World” lightweight title atop a Showtime Pay-Per-View event announced for December 5 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Rolly Romero allegations jeopardize Gervonta Davis Pay Per View spot

Rolly Romero’s chances of colliding with Gervonta Davis in a December Pay Per View blockbuster diminished over a bad weekend for the fighter. Sexual assault allegations from a woman on social media played out in front of the public eye. The whole incident has cast a shadow over Romero’s plans.
Boxing Insider

Disturbing Allegations Against Rolando Romero Put Fight With Tank Davis At Risk

Disturbing allegations pointing to Rolando Romero being a serial sex predator have put his December battle against Tank Davis up in the air. The allegations, leveled by several women and appearing on social media, are unpleasant to read. The allegations also appear to be similar, although they are made by different people. With that in mind, there’s no proof – at the moment, at least – that Romero has done anything wrong. The matter, however, puts Showtime and PBC, which is broadcasting the match, in a difficult position. Speaking with Behind the Gloves Showtime’s Stephen Espinoza said the following: “It’s a lot of disturbing stuff, concerning allegations. We’re looking at it very closely. We don’t want to rush into a decision before we know all the facts.”
