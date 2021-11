A driver has died after his Dodge pickup left the roadway and flipped over in Cotati. On Friday night, officers responded to a report of a overturned vehicle on West Sierra Avenue near West School Road in Cotati. The driver, who was the sole occupant, was extricated from the vehicle but was pronounced dead while being transported to the hospital. CHP continues to investigate the cause of the crash. The only thing they know at this point, is that the pickup was traveling west on West Sierra Avenue. The man’s identity hasn’t been released.

COTATI, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO