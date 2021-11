Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is off to a flying start this season, but it ain’t no fluke. He’s out here making a point. Ja’s mindset propelled him to the Rookie of the Year in 2020 and then he followed that up with another impressive campaign where he led the Grizzlies to the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Despite his nightly dominance, Morant wasn’t even considered for the All-Star Game and it’s clearly something that’s fuelled him to play the way he is right now. Via Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO