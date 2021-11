NEW BRITAIN, CT- The Bryant men's and women's cross country teams will head to Connecticut on Saturday to compete at the NEC Championships. Senior William Bittrich has been the top finisher for the men at each of the last three meets. He had a finish of 7th in the Vermont Fall Foliage Invite, posting a season best 8k time of 26:29.9. His best 5k time was a 15:13.3 at the CCSU Mini-Meet. Fellow senior Sarah Freeman has led the womens' team at three meets this season, with a best finish of 12th at the Vermont Invite. She ran a season best time of 19:31.5 in the 5k at the NEICAAA New England Championships.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO