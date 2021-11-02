Kobe Bryant Honored With Incredible Halloween Pumpkin Tribute

During a recent court deposition, Vanessa Bryant testified that she first learned about the death of her husband, basketball star Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, from social-media posts. Kobe and Gianna were among nine people who died in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California, on January 26, 2020. Vanessa is currently suing the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for emotional distress she says was caused by photos, allegedly taken and shared by emergency medical workers who responded to the accident, that showed human remains at the crash site.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO