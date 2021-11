Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 122-94 victory over the Atlanta Hawks Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Best performance: This was an easy one. Tobias Harris gets this on a night he finished with a game-high 22 points to go with Sixer highs of 11 rebounds and four assists. This marked the power forward’s second 20-10 game of the season. Nine of Harris’ points came in the second quarter when he made 3 of 4 shots. He shot 9-for-13 on the night.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO