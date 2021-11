Kendall Jenner has been urged to remove a post described as “tone-deaf” from her Instagram account.The post consists of two photos of Jenner posing next to what appeared to be Travis Scott’s stage at the Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas.Eight people died and more were injured when fans suddenly surged towards the stage during a performance by Scott on Friday (5 November). City officials told The Associated Press they were in the early stages of investigating what caused the pandemonium at the event, which was attended by about 50,000 people.Jenner (a sibling of Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott’s partner) shared the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO