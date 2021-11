Campbell County Health (CCH) is asking residents to donate their unused oxygen equipment amid a surge in patients needing oxygen and a growing shortage of supplies. “(Campbell County Memorial Hospital) has seen a surge in patients needing oxygen after hospital care or having oxygen therapy at home to keep them out of the hospital, which has increased the need for oxygen cylinders and concentrators,” Mary Lou Tate, CCH chief financial officer, said in an Oct. 27 statement. “Suppliers have been contacted; however, many are experiencing component and materials shortages, which has caused them not to be able to fill our orders.”

CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY ・ 10 DAYS AGO