This hilltop house by Italian architecture practice Peter Pichler Architecture is set amongst vineyards in the country’s north. The dramatic, italic U-shaped structure occupies a site in Termeno, a commune in the South Tyrol, accessed by a driveway that winds its way through the Vigna Kastelaz. The project was the winning entry in an invited competition and involved the demolition of the existing house and substantial excavations, weaving the new structure into the hillside. The architect describes the house as ‘ribbon-like’ in the way it follows the contours of the land, with a courtyard formed by the three angular wings to provide essential protection from local winds.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 8 DAYS AGO