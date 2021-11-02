CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon Draisaitl tallies four points as Oilers thrash Kraken

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
Leon Draisaitl scored twice in a four-point game to lead the host Edmonton Oilers to a 5-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Monday.

Duncan Keith, Kyle Turris and Kailer Yamamoto also scored for the Oilers, who are off to a 7-1-0 start, tying the franchise record for the best record through eight games. Goaltender Mikko Koskinen made 27 saves.

Draisaitl moved into a tie with teammate Connor McDavid for top spot in the league’s scoring race with 17 points. McDavid, who collected one assist against the Kraken, has at least one point in every game this season.

Jaden Schwartz and Carson Soucy replied for the Kraken, who lost games on consecutive nights. Goalie Joey Daccord stopped 18 shots.

Draisaitl opened the scoring on the game’s first shot, although it wasn’t off his stick. Tyson Barrie’s point shot was heading well wide of the net but ricocheted off Draisaitl’s skate and into the net at the 2:12 mark.

Schwartz evened the count within two minutes when he gained the puck inside his own blueline, zipped down the ice and at full speed split the defenders before sliding home a back-hand shot.

Draisaitl restored the Edmonton lead within two more minutes. With the Oilers on a power play, Draisaitl raced to the net and had an easy tap-in tally set up by Zach Hyman at 6:01.

The Oilers have scored at least one power-play goal in all eight games to start the season, the first team to reach that feat since the 2009-10 Detroit Red Wings.

Keith made his 1,200th regular-season game one to remember when he extended the lead 107 seconds into the second period with his first goal for the Oilers. Draisaitl shot while zooming down the wing, and Keith pounced on the rebound.

Soucy again made it a one-goal game by ripping a top-corner shot from the slot with 80 seconds remaining in the second period. Turris put Edmonton up 4-2 three minutes into the third period by redirecting Devin Shore’s feed for his first goal of the season.

Yamamoto’s first goal of the season, set up by Draisaitl, in the middle of the third period rounded out the scoring.

--Field Level Media

Reuters

Reuters

