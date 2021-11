Due out next year on the 17th February, King of Fighters XV will soon be gearing up with an open beta on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Said beta will begin on the 19th November and end on the 22nd November. It'll feature eight different fighters, and you'll be able to try out both casual online matches and private room matches. An offline training mode will also be available so that you can correct your combos before throwing down with other players.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO