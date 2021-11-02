Please Enable JavaScript

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. With the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate slated to go into effect next year, more and more companies will require you to show proof of vaccination to enter buildings. But some businesses are already requiring people to show they've been fully vaccinated: For instance, Google, Facebook and Netflix are requiring their employees to get the shot. Also, with the new mandate, employers with 100 or more people will require their workers to get fully vaccinated.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO