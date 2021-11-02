Please Enable JavaScript

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

By Curt Bennink
 7 days ago

ForConstructionPros.com

VIDEO: Wacker Neuson Unveils the SM100, Its First Mini Skid Steer

At the recent Rental Show 2021 in Las Vegas, we got a first look at not one, but two new machines that represent market entries for the OEMs behind them. First was the Sany SLB95, the first backhoe loader for Sany America. Check out our coverage of that right here if you haven’t already.
CARS
ForConstructionPros.com

Makinex Mobile Charging Pod

Makinex has introduced the Mobile Charging Pod (MCP), an innovative, secure storage pod that provides a safe way to store power tools, chargers, battery banks, and more. In addition to providing secure storage, each of the six lockers has its own GFCI compliant outlets, providing power to safely charge batteries while storing them. Utilizing the Mobile Charge Pod on a jobsite effectively eradicates possible fines that can be related to electrical installation standards, an over-loaded switch board, and trip hazards with cords.
ELECTRONICS

