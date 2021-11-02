CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

BlackRock raises $673 mln for climate-focused infrastructure fund

By Simon Jessop, Ross Kerber
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iwPUu_0cjqlVZc00
The BlackRock logo is seen outside of its offices in New York January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

GLASGOW/BOSTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) told Reuters it has raised a target-beating $673 million for an infrastructure fund with backing from the French, German and Japanese governments to invest in climate-focused projects such as renewable energy in emerging markets.

The world's largest money manager hopes the fund, announced on Tuesday and dubbed the Climate Finance Partnership, will show how to mobilize private capital in developing countries to tackle climate change, a sticking point at United Nations climate talks under way in Glasgow. read more Investors have been wary of investing in risky projects without more certainty they will get a return.

State-owned development banks from France, Germany and Japan and philanthropic institutions such as the Grantham Environmental Trust and the Quadrivium Foundation are providing 20% of the fund's capital and have agreed to take losses before other investors.

While a number of multibillion-dollar renewable energy funds have been raised over the last year to help build out solar, wind and other projects, the vast bulk has been spent in richer countries offering investors lower risk.

Emerging economies, including countries across Africa, Asia and Latin America, will need around $1 trillion a year out to 2050 to help them transition to a low-carbon economy, BlackRock said. In 2020, just $150 billion was invested, excluding China.

BlackRock and the fund's other backers are trying to muster more support for such emerging markets-focused initiatives at the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. The new fund could help developed nations meet a target of mobilizing $100 billion a year to help poorer countries tackle climate change. read more

Among the fund's 22 backers were French energy company TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) and institutional investors including AXA (AXAF.PA) and Dai-ichi Life Insurance. The fund comfortably beat its fundraising target of $500 million, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said on Tuesday, speaking at the Green Horizon Summit, held alongside the COP26 climate talks in Scotland.

"We could have raised a lot more and this is a great example of leveraging what public capital can do," Fink said. He also backed the concept of energy companies spinning off a portion of their assets and said world leaders should rethink how institutions like the World Bank could be reformed to harness more private-sector lending.

"We're going to have to change finance," he said.

The fund has a typical 10-year lock-up with a five-year investment period, with the average equity investment likely to be in the $25 million-$75 million range, David Giordano, global head of renewable power at BlackRock Alternative Investors, told Reuters.

"One of the key things that we talked about with our partners back in 2018, when we started down this path, was really coming up with something that was simple but did provide that sense of de-risking the emerging markets," Giordano said.

Kenya, Morocco and Egypt were all attractive for investment, as were Peru and Vietnam, where the government was "really committed" to the energy transition, Giordano said.

Renewable energy in non-OECD countries is expected to represent 49% of global energy capacity by 2050, Edwin Conway, global head of BlackRock Alternative Investors, said.

"Now, that's huge ... I think we're talking about decades, with regard to the opportunities that are ahead," Conway said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

EIB, Allianz fund arm back 500 mln euro public-private climate fund

GLASGOW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank and Allianz Global Investors said on Monday they plan to raise 500 million euros ($577.55 million) for a fund aimed at bolstering climate mitigation and adaptation in developing countries. The Emerging Market Climate Action Fund (EMCAF), a fund-of-funds, is the latest...
WORLD
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields higher after infrastructure deal, soft demand for 3-year notes

(Updates with market activity) By Ross Kerber Nov 8 (Reuters) - Traders sent most U.S. Treasury yields higher on Monday after Congress passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and demand was soft for three-year notes at auction. The benchmark 10-year yield was up 4.5 basis points at 1.4984%. Analysts said the trading reflected factors including the passage of a long-delayed $1 trillion infrastructure bill in Washington over the weekend and a response to a volatile session on Friday after a strong jobs report that sent the benchmark note as low as 1.436%. "Friday’s drop in yields was a little too much, too quickly, and now the market’s trying to find its equilibrium," said Bryn Mawr Trust analyst Jim Barnes. Stocks were higher on Monday, also influencing debt markets. The U.S. Treasury found soft demand at an auction of $56 billion of 3-year notes at midday, according to Barnes and to BMO rates strategist Ben Jeffery. Auctions of 10-year notes and 30-year bonds will follow on Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday is also the scheduled release date for consumer price index data, which will be closely watched as a gauge of inflation. U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Monday turned their focus toward a debate over monetary policy that will heat up in coming months as the Fed slows the pace of its asset purchases, clearing the decks for interest rate hikes as soon as next year. Despite the positive news on jobs and infrastructure, BMO Capital Markets' head of U.S. rates strategy Ian Lyngen said it was still noteworthy the yield on the 10-year note was below 1.5%, after reaching as high as 1.705% in October. After the three-year auction, the yield on the 10-year touched as high as 1.5037%, then fell back. The pattern reflected the Fed's shift to a hawkish stance and consequent moderating of growth and inflation expectations, Lyngen said. "All the bond-bearish scenarios the market had contemplated have come to fruition," he said. A wrinkle, he said, is that breakeven rates remain high, indicating concerns about global growth. The 10-year TIPS yield was at -1.12% and the breakeven inflation rate was at 2.624%, below its peak in October of nearly 2.7%, the highest since 2006. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 105 basis points, about a basis point higher than Friday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 4.2 basis points at 0.4466%. November 8 Monday 3:30 p.m. New York / 2030 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) +Three-month bills 0.04 0.0406 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.06 0.0609 -0.007 Two-year note 99-220/256 0.4466 0.048 Three-year note 99-184/256 0.7221 0.070 Five-year note 100-2/256 1.1234 0.069 Seven-year note 99-246/256 1.3809 0.066 10-year note 97-192/256 1.4984 0.045 20-year bond 97-104/256 1.9081 0.016 30-year bond 102-132/256 1.8891 0.003 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 19.75 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 19.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.75 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.50 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -21.00 1.50 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Toby Chopra, Cynthia Osterman and Alison Williams)
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackrock Inc#Infrastructure#Mln#Climate#Glasgow Boston#French#German#Japanese#The Quadrivium Foundation#Totalenergies#Axa#Dai Ichi Life Insurance
TheConversationAU

Australian companies are facing more climate-focused ESG resolutions than ever before, and they are paying quiet dividends

In 2020, for the first time in Australia, more than half the shareholders of a public company voted in support of a climate change resolution put forward by shareholders in the face of opposition from the company’s board of directors. The resolution, advanced at Woodside Petroleum’s annual general meeting, called for the company to establish hard targets to bring its own emissions and the emissions caused by the use of its products globally in line with the Paris Agreement to keep global warming below two degrees. A similar resolution followed at this year’s AGL annual general meeting, gaining the support of...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Country
Scotland
Country
Vietnam
Country
Germany
Country
China
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Country
Egypt
Reuters

European VC firm Nauta closes fifth fund at 190 mln euros

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - European venture capital firm Nauta has closed an early-stage fund specialising in business-to-business software at 190 million euros ($220 million), with the fund oversubscribed and above its 150 million euro target, it said on Tuesday. The close of Nauta’s fifth fund makes it the firm’s...
SOFTWARE
Zacks.com

3 BlackRock Mutual Funds for a Spectacular Portfolio

BlackRock Inc. had a total of $9.46 trillion assets under management (as of Sep 30, 2021) across equity, fixed income, cash management, alternative investment, real estate and advisory strategies. It caters to institutional, intermediary and individual investors through a wide range of products and services. BlackRock offers an array of...
MARKETS
irei.com

BlackRock closes Climate Finance Partnership fund at $673m

BlackRock has raised $673 million for its Climate Finance Partnership (CFP) with the help of a global consortium of 22 investors, exceeding its target of $500 million. Governments, philanthropies and institutional investors committed to the fundraise. CFP is a public-private finance vehicle focused on investing in climate infrastructure across emerging...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Funds managed by Blackrock to sell 55 mln shares in THG - bookrunner

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Multiple funds managed by Blackrock (BLK.N) are selling about 55 million shares in British e-commerce group THG (THG.L), a bookrunner said on Monday. Blackrock is the biggest institutional shareholder of THG after the company founder Matthew Moulding's 14.19% holding, according to Refinitiv Eikon. THG was rocked...
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Climate-Focused Investing in Focus at COP26

The UN climate change conference kicked off on Sunday with about 120 world leaders and delegates gathering in Glasgow, Scotland this week, as experts continue to warn about the harms of heightened emissions and the effects on climate change. The topic of ESG investing is expected to be a top priority at the summit. Jefferies global head of ESG and sustainability research Aniket Shah joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
ENVIRONMENT
indybay.org

SF Protest Against BlackRock & The Destruction of The Climate By Corporations & Government

As part of a global protest on 10/29/21 against the destruction of the climate. a protest was held in front of BackRock in San Francisco. The action was held in conjunction with the meeting of the G20 climate meeting in Rome. Teachers, students and health workers talked about how the climate is effecting people and society. Also, the survivors of the Paradise fire which was caused by the private utility PG& E talked about how it had destroyed their lives and left 7,000 people homeless years after the fire. Participants also discussed the role of US imperialism and the wars around the world for oil and other natural resources that also threaten the climate. Many also discussed the role of the system of profits as the roots of the problem. The streets in front of BlackRock had been shut off by the police and the participants including children painted murals on the street as part of the protest.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Reuters

New York pension fund to divest $104 mln stake in Unilever

BOSTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Officials of New York’s state pension fund on Thursday said it will divest its holdings in Unilever Plc in response to sales restrictions imposed by the company’s Ben & Jerry’s ice cream brand in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories. In a statement sent by a spokesman,...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Lendable to Launch USD 100 mln MSMEs fintech fund

Kenya-based Lendable, an emerging market fintech credit provider, is targeting a USD 100 million closed-ended fund focused on emerging and frontier market fintech investments. The Lendable MSME Fintech Credit Fund has soft closed a USD 49 million investment from DFC, EMIIF (DFAT), Calvert Impact Capital, Ceniarth, BIO, FMO and FSD Africa (FSDAi). Another USD 20 million is on track to close in the fourth quarter and the fund is expected to hard close above USd 100 million in 2022.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Drip raises USD 175 mln for cross-border trade

US-based Drip Capital, a startup that specialises in financing cross-border trade by small and medium businesses, has raised USD 175 million from equity and debt investors to fuel its growth. The round includes USD 40 million in equity funding led by San Francisco-based TI Platform with participation from existing backers...
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

Monzo to raise GBP 300 mln, at GBP 3 bln valuation

UK-based digital bank Monzo has planned discussions with a number of investors about raising at least GBP 300 million in new funding, according to Sky News. Approximately GBP 200 million is expected to be provided by new shareholders, with the remainder coming from existing backers of the company. A GBP 3 billion valuation would reflect substantial growth in Monzo's revenues, according to one source close to the process, and would be almost three times the GBP 1.1 billion valuation achieved in its last capital-raising earlier in 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
US News and World Report

World Fund Climate VC Fund Aims to Raise 350 Million Euros for Green Startups

BERLIN (Reuters) - A recently launched climate technology fund, which says its mission is to solve the problem of climate change, aims to raise a total of 350 million euros ($407 million) to invest in startups whose innovations could avert the global crisis. World Fund, initiated by green search engine...
CHARITIES
Reuters

Reuters

219K+
Followers
235K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy