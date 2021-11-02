Paul George Lifts Clippers Over Thunder

After leading for a majority of the game, the Thunder faltered late as Clippers forward Paul George came alive in a 99-94 Los Angeles win.

Oklahoma City moved to 1-6 with the loss. The Clippers are now 2-4.

Against his former team, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 28 points and added seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in the loss.

Paul George, who started 1-for-8 from the floor, finished with 32 points on 11-for-24 shooting.

The Thunder were hot out the gate, jumping out to a 17-8 lead behind eight quick points from Darius Bazley. After starting a perfect 3-for-3 from the field, Bazley finished 5-for-12 with 15 points.

Rookie Josh Giddey got off to a slow start offensively, but caught fire late, scoring several clutch buckets to finish with 15 points, seven assists, nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Pokusevski provided valuable minutes for Oklahoma City in the first half, playing 11 minutes and scoring nine points on 4-for-4 shooting. He knocked down his only 3-point attempt and finished with 5 rebounds, one assist and one block.

Following three 3-pointers from Luke Kennard and Paul George, the Clippers cut the lead to just three in the third quarter.

But Gilgeous-Alexander continued to heat up, hitting three triples in the third quarter. He’s averaging 9.1 points per game in third quarters this season, good for second in the league.

Oklahoma City led 74-66 after a vivacious third quarter from Gilgeous-Alexander before George caught fire late in the fourth.

The Thunder continue their road trip with a Thursday matchup against the Lakers at 9:30 p.m.

