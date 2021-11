Content warning: The following story contains descriptions of sexual assault, as well as spoilers for the movie The Last Duel. The story behind The Last Duel is one we've heard time and time again: a woman is assaulted and the men around her make it about them. The latest film from Hollywood BFFs Matt Damon and Ben Affleck centers around Jean de Carrouges (Damon); his bestie-turned-enemy, Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver); and his wife, Marguerite (Jodie Comer). Split into three parts, the audience is taken through several years of war, love, and hate, until de Carrouges and Le Gris finally come to blows in one of the last judiciary duels in France over the charge of Marguerite's reported rape. A lot happens in between then, but at its core this plot lives and breathes because of Comer's performance as Marguerite.

