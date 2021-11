It was an exhibition contest so the flashy stats and easy win won’t count in Gonzaga’s record books. But the highlight-reel plays will carry some staying power. Top-ranked recruit Chet Holmgren’s first bucket 30 seconds into the game: rebound, dribble the length of court, step around a defender for a layup. The first of many post-to-post feeds saw Drew Timme’s lob pass to Holmgren for a dunk attempt that rattled off the rim. Holmgren was fouled and hit a pair of free throws.

8 DAYS AGO