Muskogee County, OK

Commissioners OK overhaul of courthouse fire alarm system

By D.E. Smoot / dsmoot@muskogeephoenix.com
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 7 days ago
Commissioners on Monday approved a contract worth nearly $70,000 to upgrade the fire alarm system at the Muskogee County Courthouse.

Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith pointed out problems with the aging central control panel when they began to crop up more than two years ago. He told commissioners in May 2019 false alerts had been detected for some sectors.

Subsequent inspections revealed the need for equipment upgrades. The age of the equipment for a proprietary system installed about 25 years ago made that task more difficult, but not impossible.

"Almost all those companies will offer you a proprietary system and sell them really cheap knowing they're going to make money on the back end with maintenance and upkeep," Smith said. "It was hard trying to get parts for our system, so in the long run it was better just to start from scratch and install a new system."

District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke said those repairs — and at times having to staff manned posts at the courthouse — became too costly. He said commissioners "got tired of paying for repairs" and decided it was time to replace existing equipment "with an updated system."

Smith said when that decision was made earlier this year he began calling contractors. He said local alarm companies "don't have the capabilities or the manpower ... to meet our needs." The search was expanded statewide, and commissioners determined APS FireCo of Tulsa submitted the best proposal, which came with a price tag of $69,990.

"I was notified earlier this year of the inspection we had by the fire marshal's office," Smith said. "We called them, did a walk-through with them, and got their recommendations."

Smith said the work will be coordinated with judges and county officers to ensure it does not interrupt regular courthouse business.

Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee, OK
