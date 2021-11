The learning process is about to accelerate for new Oklahoma coach Porter Moser. "For me, being the first year, there's a lot of unknowns," Moser said as the Sooners prepare to open the season at home against Northwestern State on Tuesday. "You think you know based on practice and what they're doing, but once the games get going, you really start learning a lot about your team."

