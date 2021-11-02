CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Nuno Espirito Santo's Spurs' failure not all his fault, Man United respond for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Juventus in disarray

By ESPN.com
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother great soccer weekend and a fresh batch of talking points! Manchester United's win over Tottenham cemented the exit of...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the fall guy for Manchester United’s failing hierarchy

The damning statistics surged in: Manchester United’s largest margin of defeat against Liverpool at home in history, the first time they let in five or more goals at Old Trafford without scoring themselves since February 1955 under Matt Busby, the most errors leading to shots in the Premier League, having conceded only less than Watford, Leeds, Newcastle and Norwich in the division.Those data daggers still didn’t tell the complete tale of United’s 5-0 death by ineptness. The lengthy “Ole’s at the wheel” chant from the away end, doused in irony and delight, did some work in underscoring the joke...
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Man United website post suggests Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job is safe for now

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears safe for now. A post on the official Manchester United website on Monday suggests that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job is safe for now. Just before 11am, an article headlined “Ole sets out United’s three-match battle plan” was shared on Man United’s social media accounts in reference to the club’s daunting trio of upcoming fixtures – a trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, a Champions League visit to Atalanta next Tuesday and a home derby against Manchester City on November 6th.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

'EL SACKICO!': Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Nuno Espirito Santo go head-to-head knowing the axe could fall on one of them after Manchester United's crunch clash at Tottenham

Manchester United go head-to-head with Tottenham on Saturday evening. However, the conversation surrounding the game has diverged from the football to the mangers. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Nuno Espirito Santo have been labelled as ticking time bombs after enduring a miserable run of form with their respective sides. Many TV...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Juventus#Spurs#Bayern Munich#Arsenal#Espn
Daily Mail

Phil Neville gives his backing to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite Man United's 'sickening' 5-0 loss to Liverpool as under-fire boss is given time to turn things around at Old Trafford

Phil Neville has backed his old team-mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to turn things around at Manchester United in the wake of Sunday's 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool. Solskjaer has been granted a stay of execution after fears he would be sacked in the wake of the humiliating result at Old Trafford.
MLS
chatsports.com

IAN LADYMAN: Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes must be DROPPED if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is to save his Man United job... it's time to be brave and selfish or go out without a fight

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer likes to talk about the Manchester United DNA. It’s a bit of a old cliche — United do not have sole copyright to comebacks and exciting football — but if Solskjaer believes it exists then now is the time to lean a little on the bravery that is supposed to be part of it.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

All eyes are on Mo Salah but when Roberto Firmino flourishes, so do Liverpool... his superb false nine display set up the rout of Man United and showed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - and Cristiano Ronaldo - everything that they're missing

Only Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows what gave him the most relief when Liverpool substituted Roberto Firmino in the 76th minute of their 5-0 thrashing at Manchester United. Was the beleaguered Norwegian glad to see the back of the Liverpool No 9 because his masterful display of incisive running, slick passing and intricate positioning had turned United's defence into rubble?
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Gary Neville insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's 5-3-2 'suits' Cristiano Ronaldo after Man United star 'looked like a little boy' at Liverpool ... but he warns that Spurs win 'doesn't let anybody off the hook'

Gary Neville believes that the 5-3-2 formation which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deployed in Manchester United's 3-0 victory away to Tottenham brings the best out of Cristiano Ronaldo. United were in need of a significant boost following the humiliating 5-0 defeat to Liverpool last weekend, during which Ronaldo was often left...
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he ‘enjoys’ criticism at Man United

This is an interesting take from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained that he enjoys criticism, despite the mounting pressure on his job at Old Trafford over the last couple of weeks. Solskjaer’s side ran out easy 3-0 winners away to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Jamie Carragher heaps praise on Man United's 'outstanding' performance against Spurs as Liverpool legend claims 3-0 win is proof that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side CAN press high up the pitch

Jamie Carragher has hailed Manchester United's 'outstanding' display against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, insisting the Red Devils were 'everything they weren't against Liverpool'. United entered their crunch clash with Spurs under huge pressure with the club facing vociferous calls for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be sacked after their 5-0 humiliation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Man United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brushes off job speculation as 'no problem' ahead of derby clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said the speculation around his future as Manchester United manager is "no problem" as he prepares for the first Manchester derby of the season. Solskjaer has eased the pressure with victory over Tottenham and a draw with Atalanta in his last two games but the Norwegian faces a tough challenge against Pep Guardiola's champions on Saturday in United's first game back at Old Trafford since the 5-0 mauling by Liverpool two weeks ago.
MLS
chatsports.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United's Loss to Man City 'A Big Step Backwards'

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expressed frustration about the club's 2-0 defeat at the hands of rival Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday. United registered just one shot on target in the latest edition of the Manchester Derby, which saw Red Devils defender Eric Bailly record an own goal to give City a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute. Bernardo Silva scored shortly before halftime for the Sky Blues.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Man City ‘would never happen’, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo’s “immense” impact at Manchester United and insisted the idea of the Portuguese wearing a blue City shirt on derby day was simply impossible.Ronaldo appeared to be edging towards a move to Manchester City in the final days of the transfer window in August before completing an emotional return to the club he had left 12 years earlier for Real Madrid.The five-time Ballon d’Or winner might be three months away from his 37th birthday, but Ronaldo’s addition has not looked anything other than a smart piece of business from United.Although United’s damaging inconsistencies have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s recent actions hint at his real status with Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly on the verge of getting axed as Manchester United manager. However, it appears that the club is still sticking with him at least for now. Manchester United has earmarked several “potential candidates” to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the club’s manager following the derby loss to Manchester City. But at the moment, the Red Devils are “no closer to making a managerial change” as they are “reluctant to sack” the Norwegian “without a contingency plan,” Manchester Evening News reported.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Jefferson County Union

Barcelona squanders lead in 3-3 draw before Xavi takes over

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Xavi Hernández had plenty to like and much more to lament about Barcelona’s wild 3-3 draw at Celta Vigo on Saturday, when his soon-to-be team squandered a three-goal halftime lead. Playing its final match under caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan before Xavi takes over as its new...
SOCCER
punditarena.com

Man United players are now “losing faith” in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Man United players “losing faith” in Solskjaer. Manchester United’s players are losing faith in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s managerial abilities, it has been reported. ESPN are stating that a sizeable portion of the Red Devils squad had already lost faith before Sunday’s 5-0 demolition at the hands of Liverpool, and that feeling is bound to be stronger today.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy