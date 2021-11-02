Nuno Espirito Santo's Spurs' failure not all his fault, Man United respond for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Juventus in disarray

The damning statistics surged in: Manchester United’s largest margin of defeat against Liverpool at home in history, the first time they let in five or more goals at Old Trafford without scoring themselves since February 1955 under Matt Busby, the most errors leading to shots in the Premier League, having conceded only less than Watford, Leeds, Newcastle and Norwich in the division.Those data daggers still didn’t tell the complete tale of United’s 5-0 death by ineptness. The lengthy “Ole’s at the wheel” chant from the away end, doused in irony and delight, did some work in underscoring the joke...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO