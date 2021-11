The online revolution has changed how consumers choose where to go, to dine, get drinks, or find places that have unique atmospheres. Although these sites may be helpful, they are not always personal. The numerous reviews by random individuals don’t bring the experienced and personal touch that the modern consumer is looking for. A revolutionary new app: Seek is here to change that, and is quickly changing the way New York City searches for its restaurant and food reviews.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO