The livestream company's lawyer failed to convince a judge that Joe Schnaier should have better protected himself from false representations before investing his money. LiveOne, the music media company that changed its name from LiveXLive in September, should prepare to go to trial with a former investor who claims he was defrauded of millions of dollars in cash and equity by company chairman and chief executive Rob Ellin or renew mediation and settle the three-year-old lawsuit outside of court. That's according to a New York judge's ruling Thursday (Nov. 4) after declining to dismiss fraud charges filed by investor Joe Schnaier in 2019.

LAW ・ 4 DAYS AGO