CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State, Oregon top CFP rankings

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wVRol_0cjqJPCi00

Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon will start the College Football Playoff race in prime position at the top of the selection committee's rankings.

Unbeaten Cincinnati is going to need some help to make history as the first team from outside the Power Five conferences to reach college football's final four.

At sixth, the unbeaten Bearcats of the American Athletic Conference have the best ranking ever in the selection committee’s Top 25 for a non-Power Five team, but still sit behind three teams (second-ranked Alabama, fourth-ranked Oregon and fifth-ranked Ohio State) that have already been beaten.

Committee chairman Gary Barta, who is also Iowa's athletic director, said the committee was impressed with Cincinnati’s victory at tenth-ranked Notre Dame (7-1), but not so much by the rest of the Bearcats' schedule.

He cited closer-than-expected wins against Navy (2-6) and Tulane (1-7) over the past two weeks.

“Cincinnati has tremendous respect from the committee,” Barta said in a conference call with reporters. “But after that win (against Notre Dame), look at who else they have beaten. Look at who else they have played.”

Cincinnati is ranked No. 2 in the AP Top 25.

American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco told AP the committee continues to undervalue the members of his league.

“I guess you could say same old, same old," he said. “I just want out teams to have a fair chance.”

Michigan (7-1), Oklahoma (9-0), Wake Forest (8-0) and Notre Dame rounded out the top 10.

Only once in the seven-year history of the CFP have the four teams in the committee's initial ranking made the final four. That was last season.

This season, Georgia (8-0) was an obvious No. 1. Barta said Alabama (7-1) was a comfortable No. 2 for the 13-member panel, despite the Crimson Tide's close loss at Texas A&M in early October.

“It was a strong consensus,” Barta said.

He said Nos. 3-9 were hard to discern.

Oregon got the nod over Ohio State in the four spot by virtue of beating the Buckeyes on the road in the second week of the season.

Cincinnati set the previous high ranking from a team from the so-called Group of Five conferences last season at No. 7, but the Bearcats never moved up. In fact, they were passed while completing an unbeaten regular season and were eighth in the final rankings that set the playoff field.

Aresco pointed out that this season Cincinnati has a more convincing victory against Indiana than third-ranked Michigan State and that Oregon, in addition to losing to Stanford (3-5), needed a late goal-line stand to beat California (3-5) and the Ducks' margin of victory against winless Arizona (22) was similar to Cincinnati's against Tulane (19).

“Is this a P5 invitational?” Aresco said. “Is there a preference for P5 wins and losses?”

The committee had a similar critique of Oklahoma and Wake Forest as it did Cincinnati, dinging the Sooners and Demon Deacons for a lack of a “signature" victory and some close games against teams with losing records.

"Those close calls are seen by the committee just like everybody else,” Bart said of Oklahoma.

The Sooners seem to be positioned to boost that resume down the stretch.

Oklahoma State was 11th and Baylor was 12th. Oklahoma still has both of those Big 12 rivals to play along with Iowa State (5-3). Oklahoma could also see one of those teams again in the Big 12 title game, if it gets there.

Wake Forest has one team ranked in the committee's Top 25, No. 19 North Carolina State, still left to play.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati is the only ranked team from the AAC. Aresco questioned why SMU (7-1) and Houston (7-1) were not ranked but Fresno State (7-2) at 23 and San Diego State (7-1) at 24 were.

“Here's another self-fulfilling prophecy,” Aresco said. “Then you can say Cincinnati beat SMU, but that's not a ranked team.”

Auburn was 13th, Texas A&M was 14th and BYU was 15th.

The final rankings of this season will come Dec. 5, the day after conference championships are played.

The first four in that Top 25 will meet in the CFP national semifinals, scheduled for Dec 31 at the Orange Bowl in South Florida and Cotton Bowl in North Texas.

The College Football Playoff national championship game will be held Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

——

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

———

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football Coach Reportedly Fired Thursday Morning

A college football head coach has reportedly been fired on Thursday morning, according to multiple college football insiders. According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and Fox Sports, Akron has fired head coach Tom Arth, who was in his third season leading the program. Arth, 40, had been the program’s...
TV & VIDEOS
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Auburn, MI
City
Auburn, GA
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Oregon Township, MI
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Local
Oregon Football
City
Houston, AL
State
Indiana State
Local
Georgia College Sports
City
Auburn, AL
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
The Spun

Watch: Ugly Fight Breaks Out At College Football Stadium

Ole Miss notched another big win this weekend, taking down LSU, 31-17, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. This was a big win for Lane Kiffin’s program, which took down the Tigers a week after they announced that Ed Orgeron would not return in 2022. Many teams often have a “dead cat bounce” game following a coaching change – or coaching change news – but the Rebels were able to avoid the upset on Saturday afternoon.
OXFORD, MS
andthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: Alabama

Saturday night LSU is going to get their ass kick- uh, I mean play Alabama in football. Here from our friends at Roll Bama Roll is Brent Taylor to give us a scoop on the second-ranked Tide. Huh that’s weird. 1. Wait Bama already has a loss? What the hell?...
ALABAMA STATE
tigernet.com

Spencer Rattler to Clemson

Even with his struggles at Oklahoma, I assume he'd still be an upgrade at the QB position for Clemson. Ole Miss maybe? I am not sure he would want our offense. I might want to use the TE over the middle. CU Guru [1324]. TigerPulse: 96%. Posts: 1765. Joined: 11/11/02.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Barta
saturdaydownsouth.com

Steve Spurrier gives simple answer when asked what's wrong with Florida

The Florida Gators enter this weekend’s game with the Georgia Bulldogs with a 4-3 record and are given basically zero chance of defeating them this weekend. After the Gators close loss against Alabama back in September, some thought this team may be a threat to defeat the Bulldogs, however, losses to Kentucky and LSU, have now backed Dan Mullen’s team in a corner to where they have to have their best game of the year in order to pull the upset.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Look: What Baylor Fans Chanted At Texas After Win

Baylor fans trolled Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns following the Bears’ 31-24 win in Waco on Saturday afternoon. Texas took a 21-10 lead in the third quarter before Baylor came storming back to win 31-24. It was yet another ugly second-half collapse from the Longhorns with Sarkisian at the helm. Unfortunately, that’s become a trend.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cfp#College Football Playoff#Ohio State#Navy#Ap#Texas A M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Sports
Stanford University
College
Tulane University
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Big Lead

Arizona State Radio Broadcaster Jordan Simone Fired After Criticizing Herm Edwards on a Podcast

Four years into the Herm Edwards era at Arizona State and the Sun Devils have not turned into a national power. Sitting at 5-3 this season, the program is 22-16 during Edwards' tenure. Earlier this week ASU broadcaster and former player Jordan Simone appeared on the Speak of the Devils podcast and criticized Edwards, saying it just wasn't working and that the players were being "coached so poorly." Simone was fired the next day.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Purdue pulled off the most ridiculous trick play against Michigan State

The Purdue Boilermakers bolstered their upset bid against Michigan State on Saturday with one of the wilder trick plays you’ll see. Leading 14-7 in the second quarter, Purdue went deep into the playbook and went with a double lateral screen pass to wide receiver Jackson Anthrop. To say it was complex and required perfect timing to work would be an understatement. Not only did it work, but it turned into a 39-yard touchdown.
MICHIGAN STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Texas star may not return to team after Steve Sarkisian altercation

One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
TEXAS STATE
ABC News

ABC News

441K+
Followers
112K+
Post
223M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy