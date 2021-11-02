CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Pumpkin Granola (gluten-free & vegan)

bojongourmet.com
 7 days ago

Pumpkin granola that's super simple to make and full of vibrant fall flavor. It's minimally sweetened, loaded with warming homemade pumpkin pie spice, and studded with toasty nuts and pumpkin seeds. Made with just a handful of pantry-friendly ingredients in under an hour. You'll never want to go back...

bojongourmet.com

Comments / 0

