NHL

In wake of independent report, Chicago Blackhawks postpone legacy night for Marian Hossa

By ESPN.com
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO -- The Chicago Blackhawks postponed Marian Hossa's legacy night in the wake of an independent report that showed the organization badly mishandled allegations that...

www.chatsports.com

markerzone.com

MARIAN HOSSA HOLDS NEWS CONFERENCE TO DISCUSS KYLE BEACH; DUNCAN KEITH EXPRESSES REGRET

Marian Hossa, who won a Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawk in 2010, the same year Kyle Beach came forward to the team with accusations of sexual assault by video coach brad Aldrich, is attempting to set the record straight. Hossa was apparently asked enough questions about the situation in his home country of Slovakia that he decided to hold a news conference Tuesday to give a statement.
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Senators on Monday Night

Chicago continues Eastern Conference-heavy schedule to start season on Monday night at the United Center. TV: NBCSCH+ | RADIO: WGN 720 AM & TUDN 1200 AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks return to the United Center to host the Ottawa Senators on Monday...
NHL
Second City Hockey

Blackhawks Bits: Khaira, Stillman removed from COVID protocol; Hossa night postponed

The Chicago Blackhawks on-ice situation took another step towards normalcy on Tuesday with the news that forward Jujhar Khaira and defenseman Riley Stillman have both been removed from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, along with a pair of assistant coaches:. Each player has been out of the lineup since the Oct....
NHL
letsgohawks.net

Hawks Players Speak Up About Jeremy Colliton.

The Chicago Blackhawks are off to an absolutely disgusting start to the season and are setting records along the way. They now hold the longest record involving a team never holding a lead to start the season and of course that explains their 0-5-1 record. You would think that after...
NHL
Person
Kyle Beach
markerzone.com

PATRICK KANE AND JONATHAN TOEWS REVEAL WHEN THEY FOUND OUT ABOUT KYLE BEACH

With the results of the independent investigation into the sexual assault of a player in the Blackhawks organization back in 2010 having been released to the public, most everyone knows the horrifying details of a sexual assault that had taken place during the team's championship run. On Wednesday, former Blackhawks...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
FanSided

Chicago Bears Rumors: Top candidate to replace Matt Nagy revealed

The Chicago Bears may only be halfway through their 2021 season, but could already be thinking about replacing head coach Matt Nagy. In his fourth year as head coach, Nagy’s offense is still stuck in mediocrity and fans have grown tired of the same old press conferences filled with non-answers and little explanation for what we’re seeing on the field.
NFL
#Hockey Hall Of Fame#The Chicago Blackhawks
Chicago Tribune

3 things we learned about Derek King, the Chicago Blackhawks interim coach, including his laid-back vibe compared with Jeremy Colliton: ‘I try to keep things light’

Derek King wore a winter hat on the ice as he surveyed his first morning skate as interim coach of the Chicago Blackhawks from the blue line, and the 54-year-old struck a jarring difference from the 36-year-old Jeremy Colliton scooting around the ice. King has a rough act to follow. The Hawks’ 1-9-2 start to Colliton’s fourth season was marked by sometimes listless play, defensive breakdowns ...
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark falls on sword following loss to Maple Leafs

Bruins netminder Linus Ullmark’s introduction to the Bruins-Maple Leafs rivalry did not go as planned, as the first-year Bruin surrendered four goals on 35 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday night. The issues went well beyond Ullmark, of course, but that did not prevent him...
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Zucker facing friends, now foes

When Jason Zucker was traded to Pittsburgh in February of 2020, he knew he wouldn’t face his former team for a while, But little did he know it would take 20 months for that to happen.
NHL
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN Radio

Chicago Blackhawks: A Letter to our Fans, Partners and Community

The Chicago Blackhawks have released the following: A Letter to our Fans, Partners and Community – The Blackhawks are more than just a hockey team. We are a community that is built upon the trust and support of our fans, players, employees, and partners. That trust was shaken when disturbing allegations recently came to light […]
NHL
WGN Radio

Statement from the Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks have released the following: A STATEMENT FROM THE CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS: “First, we would like to acknowledge and commend Kyle Beach’s courage in coming forward. As an organization, the Chicago Blackhawks reiterate our deepest apologies to him for what he has gone through and for the organization’s failure to promptly respond when he bravely brought […]
NHL
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: Stan Bowman is “stepping aside” as GM

There is a lot of turmoil surrounding the Chicago Blackhawks right now. They are a bad hockey team at 0-5-1 and that doesn’t even slightly tell the story of the issues within the organization right now. They have had a sexual assault investigation from events that happened during their run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2010. A briefing on their findings went down on Monday and heads are rolling.
NHL
FanSided

It is a tough day to be a fan of the Chicago Blackhawks

It is a tough day to be a Chicago Blackhawks fan. The Chicago Blackhawks held a press conference on Tuesday with Jenner and Block releasing the findings of their investigation into the Sexual Misconduct by a Former Coach, and the results were deeply disappointing. Since the offseason, this story has...
NHL
Blue Seat

Link Dump: The Chicago Blackhawks are a disgrace

If you haven’t been following what has been going on in Chicago, then you should be reading up on it. John Doe now has a name, and he is Kyle Beach. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because Beach was with the Hartford Wolf Pack in 2013-2014, playing 39 games.
NHL
Sports Illustrated

What You Need to Know About the Chicago Blackhawks Abuse Report

The full report outlining the investigation into allegations against former Chicago Blackhawks video coach, Brad Aldrich, has been released, leading to seismic changes within the team's front office and beyond. Stan Bowman is out as General Manager and President of Hockey Operations. Al MacIsaac is out as Vice President of...
NHL
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks should put their focus on the Rockford IceHogs

Another game, another loss for the Blackhawks. Sunday came and went, and the perspective on Chicago’s season became a little bleaker. So far Chicago’s top brass has given their support to beleaguered head coach Jeremy Colliton, but there’s a chance that could change. Until it does, the best thing the team could do would be to focus on their AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs.
NHL
KTUL

Mechanical malfunctions at BOK postpone Tulsa Oiler's opening night

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The BOK Center has announced that the Tulsa Oilers' opening game on Saturday, Oct. 30 has been postponed. Event organizers said due to an unforeseen ice making mechanical failure, the game will be postponed to a later date. The Tulsa Oilers announced the game being postponed...
NHL

