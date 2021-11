Everton have dropped three straight, and while the play has been disappointing during this run, a win against Tottenham on Sunday would steady the proverbial ship for Rafa Benitez and the Toffees. They, however, will have to beat a Spurs club run by Antonio Conte as Nuno Espirito Santo was let go earlier this week; Conte has already shown his ability as a manager over his career, and will likely have Spurs firing and playing at a much higher level than either of the last two Tottenham managers were able to.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO