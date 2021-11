Tiktoker Damaury Mikula wanted to “do something fun” when he saw a police officer following behind him, so he raced through a light going 100 mph. “Mr. Mikula advised his state of mind was that he is young, makes a lot of money, and has a fast car and he can do whatever he wants,” Trooper W. Kelly said.

