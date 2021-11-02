CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 things to watch as the Mavericks try to beat the Heat

By Matthew T Phillips
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Mavericks are coming off their best win of the young season versus the Sacramento Kings. Dallas has begun the season 3-0 at home for the first time since the 2013-2014 season and will be looking to make it 4-0. The Heat are off to a fantastic start...

