Durham County Commissioner Nida Allam is running for Congress. Allam made history in March 2020 when she became the first Muslim American woman to be elected to office in North Carolina. She was one of five women to win the party's primary for the Durham County Board of Commissioners' five seats, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, finishing fourth with 39,523 votes.

DURHAM COUNTY, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO