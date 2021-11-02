CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiny seedlings of giant sequoias rise from ashes of wildfire

By BRIAN MELLEY, Associated Press
 7 days ago
The 13-year-old with a broad smile and a braid running to her waist had a higher purpose that — if successful — she'll never live to see: to plant a baby sequoia that could grow into a giant and live for millennia. “It’s really cool knowing it could be...

97.5 NOW FM

Today I Learned: Michigan Has Giant Sequoia Trees

The tree species, which was once thought to be partial to the climate of the mountains of California, also thrives up north. When you visit Sequoia National Park, at the foothills of the Sierra Nevada range, the Rangers will tell you the Sequoias thrive there because the climate is conducive to their growth, which is the right mix of Mediterranean like summers and milder, but wet winters.
ClickOnDetroit.com

A giant sequoia tree in Northern Michigan? Yes, and it’s not only surviving, but thriving

Dr. Bill Libby knows it’s an important tree to the world, and, given his credentials, that is really saying something. After all, Libby is a professor emeritus of forestry and genetics at the University of California-Berkeley, who has traveled the world for decades planting forestry projects and teaching at prestigious institutions all about the subject.
chinookobserver.com

Sweep wood ash from the fireplace to the garden

CORVALLIS — With last year’s storms, particularly the substantial ice event, there’s plenty of firewood around. Many homeowners wonder what to do with all the ashes left behind after the flames in the fireplace die down. As you clean the fireplace, do your plants a favor and sprinkle the ashes...
News Channel 3-12

10,000 trees, including giant sequoias, are a hazard and must be removed in California, park officials say

By Amanda Jackson, CNN As fire crews work to contain the KNP Complex Fire that has destroyed many of California’s iconic sequoia trees, it has been determined that 10,000 trees are a hazard and need to be removed. The wildfire that was sparked by lightning has been burning since early September and is only 63% The post 10,000 trees, including giant sequoias, are a hazard and must be removed in California, park officials say appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
CBS San Francisco

Lightning-Caused Windy Fire Burned Hundreds Of Giant Sequoias

PORTERVILLE (CBS SF) — The lightning-caused Windy Fire burned into 11 giant sequoia groves, claiming hundreds of towering trees, before firefighters were finally able to get a handle on the raging wildfire, U.S. Forestry officials announced Tuesday. Progress of the fire has long been stopped, but it still remains only 92% contained. The burn zone left in its wake stretches for 97,528 acres through the heart of California’s sequoia county. Forestry officials said five of the 11 groves were entirely within Sequoia National Forest, two in the Tule River Indian Reservation and four are shared across agency boundaries. While the Forest Service is...
Lake Geneva Regional News

New sequoias take root after fire guts giant trees

The middle school students trudged through fresh snow in the mountain community of Sequoia Crest where a wildfire last year destroyed dozens of homes and torched its signature behemoth trees.
Lake Geneva Regional News

Photos: Saving the giant sequoias

An effort led by the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, a Michigan nonprofit that preserves the genetics of old-growth trees, is one of many extraordinary measures being taken to save giant sequoias that were once considered nearly fire-proof but are at risk of being wiped out by more intense wildfires.
The Weather Channel

One Non-Profit's Quest to Save the Sequoias After a Devastating Wildfire Season (PHOTOS)

California's giant sequoias were once viewed as nearly fire-proof. It's true that the ancient trees are remarkably resistant to fire. The trees' thick bark acts as a protective agent from flames, and their canopies can often be too high for fire to reach. Sequoias even benefit from wildfires, as the warmth produced by fire aids to open the trees' cones and distribute seeds, while the burn clears undergrowth so the seeds can take root.
KSST Radio

From Ashes, We Rise Update: Repurposed Footage

While pre-production on From Ashes, We Rise is being revised, Andy Michell and I completed a short-form documentary using the footage from our trip to California. Originally, we planned to use this footage in the feature length documentary, From Ashes, We Rise, but with the revisions taking place, this footage no longer fit into the plan. It has been repurposed and a timeless documentary on The Race Across America has been created instead. Enjoy!
YubaNet

Washington native offers a sign of renewed hope for Giant Sequoia National Monument

November 8, 2021 – Letter of hope from Washington state native Susan (Sue) Pace to the Sequoia National Forest – October 9, 2021:. “Almost four years ago, my husband was given five sequoia seeds by a friend, and he soaked them and then planted the one seed that sprouted. A year later, my husband collapsed with a glioblastoma in the right temple area, and four months after that, he died at home, in our condo, surrounded by his family.
Coeur d'Alene Press

Rising from the ashes

POST FALLS — Losing everything in a house fire is a difficult way to start over, but for Lynn Rinker and husband Steve, it was the love and support they received from the community that made it possible. Very early in the morning two days after last Christmas, their home...
LiveScience

Deepest earthquake ever detected should have been impossible

Scientists have detected the deepest earthquake ever, a staggering 467 miles (751 kilometers) below the Earth's surface. That depth puts the quake in the lower mantle, where seismologists expected earthquakes to be impossible. That's because under extreme pressures, rocks are more likely to bend and deform than they are to break with a sudden release of energy. But minerals don't always behave precisely as expected, said Pamela Burnley, a professor of geomaterials at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, who was not involved in the research. Even at pressures where they should transform into different, less quake-prone states, they may linger in old configurations.
goodshomedesign.com

Tiny House for Under $1,500

Looking for a tiny home of your dreams? You would like such a dwelling but are reluctant to spending much on it? We introduce you to the arched cabin! The standard 8 by 8 model can be yours for under $1,500 but if you want, there are larger sizes like 24 by 24. Not only you can save a lot of money by choosing this particular type of tiny home, but the company that sells them will also construct the entire thing after delivering it to your address. The design is modern and you are free to decorate it in any way you want. Browse through the pictures to get a better view of what life in one of these cabins would be like.
AccuWeather

Researchers make startling find while mapping ocean floor

"I think we got something." Researchers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) came across a historic discovery while mapping the ocean floor recently -- an oil tanker that dates back to World War II. The sunken oil tanker is called the SS Bloody Marsh. Its construction was completed...
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Discovered Unexpected 'Hidden World' in Earth's Inner Core!

Researchers have discovered that Earth's "solid" inner core is actually a bit soft. The scientific world believed that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy which a liquid outer core covered for more than half a century. However, according to a recent study published in the...
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

