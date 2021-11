RICHARD PROVOST has been selected as one of this weeks “Students of the Week” by Anita Boesen. Richard is a junior and the son of Jerry and Peggy Robbins of Kingston. Richard was chosen for this honor based upon his attendance each day in class, a positive attitude and always to willing to help others. He is organized and a hard worker. Richard demonstrates a desire to learn and advocate for himself. Richard participates in Choir and works at McDonald’s after school. Congratulations Richard!

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 13 DAYS AGO