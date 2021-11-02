CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Tuesday's Child: Teenage girl wants to dance into your heart

By Alexandra Buczek
phillytrib.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKamira is an energetic, sweet, and friendly 12-year-old girl who likes to stay busy. Kamira is described as a “girly girl” and likes to shop, do her hair, and do her nails to always look good. She loves to dance, is a member of a local African dance company, and...

www.phillytrib.com

Comments / 0

Related
OCRegister

Chihuahua mix Brandy will tap dance her way into your heart

Brandy’s story: Do you like things to be calm and quiet? Good; so does Brandy. She will admit to being an introvert who’s looking for someone like her who likes to hang out at home and take a nap and watch TV. Her excitement is taking a break in the yard to … you know. She is an acquired taste who will need some patience, but she will come around when not pressured to do so. When she gets excited and happy you can enjoy a bit of chihuahua tap dancing; it’s quite entertaining. If you have another low-key fur friend she’d love to join your pack and you can all just hang out.
THEATER & DANCE
telegram.com

Monday's Child: Nathalia, 14, wants to be a teacher

Nathalia, 14, wants to be a teacher when she grows up. Nathalia is a teen girl of Caucasian descent. She is very kind and sweet, described as “easygoing” and “one to go with the flow.” Nathalia loves to go for long walks, play video games on her phone and watch movies. She loves animals and enjoys having the responsibility of caring for them including walking her foster family’s dog. Nathalia also likes listening to music and singing. She already has future aspirations and would like to be a teacher when she grows up.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Dance#Teenage Girl
Essence

6 Christmas Gifts Your Teenager Really Wants

Do you hear that? It’s the sound of Mariah Carey getting ready to singlehandedly usher in the spirit of Christmas. That’s right, Halloween is over and out and we’re going into holiday mode. Some people like to wait until Thanksgiving wraps, but personally, I’m ready to break out the gingerbread cookies, glittering decorations and fancy wrapping paper right now. What I’m not ready for though is difficulty finding a parking spot at Target and barren shelves because I waited until the last millisecond to do my present shopping. Whoops!
RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

What’s Your Child’s Unique Nature?

Where your child falls across the Three E’s has a big impact on their behavior—and how they respond to your parenting!. Extraversion in children is related to their natural tendencies toward positive affect, activity level, and exploratory behavior. Emotionality refers to children’s natural tendencies toward distress, fear, and frustration. Effortful...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Macomb Daily

Sterling Heights girl chosen as Children’s Miracle Network Child Ambassador

Mila was small but mighty. The little girl born to Paul and Amy Sikes of Sterling Heights was expected to arrive in May but was welcomed into the world four months early in January. At birth, she weighed only one pound, 10 ounces and as a result spent the first 135 days of her life in the neonatal intensive care unit at Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak, overcoming one medical hurdle after another.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
momjunction.com

9 Things Every Teenager Wants Their Parents To Know

Raising kids is a flex! From when they are babies to when they have grown up into responsible adults, it’s a never-ending duty of guidance, patience, and understanding. Most parents would probably agree that the toughest phase of parenthood is when their kids are in their teenage years. It’s outright brutal sometimes because kids are usually rebellious at this stage. They like to experiment, explore and find their unique identity. They might be afraid to be open with their parents for fear of judgment. If you’re a parent with a teenager, pat yourself on the back for taking a step to understand your teenage kids rather than fighting them. Perhaps it will make things easier for both of you and strengthen your relationship. We’ve listed nine things every teenager wants their parents to know, so keep reading:
KIDS
Sheridan Press

Give your heart to volunteering

“Volunteers don’t necessarily have the time; they have the heart.”. It’s true. Our volunteers at The Hub on Smith do what they do because they have the heart to serve and make a difference. As we begin talking about gratitude and reflection of the kindness we receive, our volunteers come to mind. Their dedication to our organization does not go unnoticed and we want to highlight the work they are doing.
CHARITIES
CBS Detroit

I Died For 45 Minutes And Came Back To Life

Today, Dr. Oz explores medical miracles that science cannot fully explain. One woman opens up about her unbelievable experience when her heart stopped for 45 minutes at the exact time her daughter was giving birth in the same hospital. She tells Dr. Oz why she believes she survived. We also speak to the doctor who resuscitated her, saving her life, and finds her recovery astounding.
SCIENCE
survivornet.com

Gutsy Girl, 5, Insists Her Aches, Fatigue, And Struggle To Walk Are Not ‘Growing Pains,’ Gets Stage IV Neuroblastoma Diagnosis Days Before Christmas

A brave little girl is battling a very big disease that almost went undetected after doctors initially misdiagnosed her symptoms. Charlotte “Charlie” West, 5, experienced months of exhaustion and pain that doctors insisted were just “growing pains” before learning she had stage IV neuroblastoma, a cancer that develops from immature nerve cells found in several areas of the body.
CANCER
People

Sarah Palin's Daughter Willow Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby, a Boy, with Husband

Sarah Palin's daughter Willow is expanding her family. On Sunday, Willow revealed on Instagram that she is pregnant, debuting her baby bump in a brief video and writing in the caption, "Been keeping this guy a little bit of a secret - one more week and we'll be half way with our BOY!" The 27-year-old and her husband Ricky Bailey welcomed twin baby girls Banks and Blaise in November 2019.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Couples sues fertility clinic after IVF mixup left two women giving birth to each other’s babies

A couple are suing the fertility clinic that mixed up their embryo with one belonging to another set of parents, and mistakenly implanted each into the wrong woman during IVF treatment.Alexander and Daphna Cardinale didn’t find out the truth about their baby until two months after the birth, during which time their baby girl’s appearance had raised a lot of questions. Mr Cardinale told People he was confused because the baby looked nothing like him or his wife.“If we hadn’t done IVF, I would’ve just chalked [the lack of resemblance] up to genetics,” he said. “She just looks how...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy