5 Great Ways to Introduce Spanish-Language Skills During Playtime

While the 1918 Spanish Flu happened over 100 years ago, there are many interesting similarities and differences between the responses to the 1918 Flu and COVID-19. A lot of the methods we’re using now to prevent the spread were also used during the 1918 pandemic. Wearing masks, social distancing, closing schools, holding events outside, and trying not to cough or sneeze are just a few to name. Schools that stayed open during the Spanish Flu pandemic had students social distance and sent home any student showing symptoms, just like South Lakes. The news was spread about these guidelines in many different ways, but advertisements on streetcars and newspaper ads were the most common. Scientists didn’t know much about influenza viruses and what caused them, and as a result, none of the vaccines created during the pandemic were successful.

EDUCATION ・ 13 DAYS AGO