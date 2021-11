Is Tiffany Haddish leaving The Last OG? If you are watching tonight’s season 4 premiere and have that question, we more than understand. Here is where we pass along the bad news: It doesn’t look as though Haddish or her character Shay will be coming back for more. According to The Hollywood Reporter, her contract expired at the end of season 3 and as so many of you know, the Girls Trip actress is much more in-demand than when she originally signed on to be a part of the show. Speculation around her future here first started to surface when her name was absent from early press releases talking about the fourth season.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO