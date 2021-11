Talk about losing momentum. It’s been three years since FX’s critically-acclaimed “Atlanta” show aired, and if the long-awaited and overdue season three doesn’t air by March 2022, it’ll have been four years in-between seasons. Some of that was due to taking time off— the careers of the entire cast, Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz, were seriously taking off—and some of that was delayed because of the pandemic that has spanned for nearly two years and delayed everything. Despite all that, Glover released a Halloween-night teaser for “Atlanta” season three last night.

