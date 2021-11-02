CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

New York Daily News: Biden strikes deal on his domestic policy agenda

Times Daily
 7 days ago

Divide $3.5 trillion in half and you get $1.75 trillion — which makes the domestic policy framework President Joe Biden touted Thursday a pretty perfect encapsulation that half a loaf is better than none. Yes, Biden and fellow Democrats had to throw overboard prized priorities, including 12 weeks of paid family...

www.timesdaily.com

checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did A Maricopa County Audit Find 700,000 More Votes For Donald Trump?

An image shared on Facebook claims an audit of Maricopa County, Arizona’s 2020 election results found more than 700,000 additional votes for former President Donald Trump. No audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 election results uncovered an additional 700,000 votes for Trump. An audit recently led by the firm Cyber Ninjas reaffirmed the county’s 2020 election results.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
mediaite.com

73 Percent of Biden Voters Want Pilot Who Said ‘Let’s Go Brandon!’ to be ‘Punished’ — And 39 Percent Want Him Fired

According to a new poll, a whopping 73 percent of Biden voters want punishment meted out to the Southwest Airlines pilot who punctuated a flight with the phrase “Let’s go Brandon!”. For the uninitiated, the “Let’s go Brandon!” trend originated when some NASCAR fans at Talladega chanted “Fuck Joe Biden”...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Joe Biden
Nevada Current

What’s in—and out—of Biden’s social spending and climate bill

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s social spending and climate package has been slimmed down to a $1.75 trillion plan over ten years that he and top congressional Democrats are attempting to wrestle through after months of negotiations. Snipped from that proposal are a number of key priorities for Democrats, including an attempt to create the […] The post What’s in—and out—of Biden’s social spending and climate bill appeared first on Nevada Current.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Biden presses US leadership with domestic agenda on the line

As Joe Biden sought to project US leadership on the world stage at a climate summit in Scotland on Monday, he was banking his legacy at home on a crucial show of support for his domestic agenda and a state election seen as an early referendum on his presidency. Tuesday's election, the first genuinely competitive state-wide contest since Biden took office in January, is expected to be a bellwether of Democrats' chances of hanging on to Congress in 2022 as well as a test of Biden's waning popularity.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Domestic Policy#New York Daily News#Democrats#Medicare#The World Trade Center#Americans
Documented

Biden Dismisses Giving Immigrant Families $450K

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden dismissed the idea of giving $450,000 settlements to immigrant families who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border. “That’s not going to happen,” Biden said. Karine Jean-Pierre, the […] The post Biden Dismisses Giving Immigrant Families $450K appeared first on Documented.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Representatives React After Infrastructure Bill Passes House

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON D.C. (KDKA) — After months of legislative gridlock, a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is expected to be signed into law by President Joe Biden. The House of Representatives passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act late on Friday night, with six Democrats voting against and 13 Republicans voting for the proposed bill, according to CBS News. “The United States House of Representatives passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a once-in-generation bipartisan infrastructure bill that will create millions of jobs, turn the climate crisis into an opportunity, and put us on a path to win the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature

WASHINGTON—The U.S. House cleared a $1.2 trillion physical infrastructure bill and took a major step toward passage of a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill late Friday, following months of wrangling between Democrats’ progressive and moderate wings. The votes marked a milestone in the marathon negotiations among members of the House Democratic caucus—and […] The post U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Boston

‘It Is Wrong’: Gov. Sununu Slams President Biden’s Vaccine Requirement For Businesses

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is firing back at President Joe Biden’s vaccine requirement for all businesses. Last week, President Biden announced that all businesses with 100 or more employees will need to require vaccination or weekly COVID testing as of January 4. Sununu said the rule would be bad for small businesses, and is taking action. New Hampshire is one of 11 states that has filed a legal challenge to the requirement. During a press conference with business owners on Monday, Sununu said the order could force them to fire much needed staff. “With the sweep of a pen, businesses are being told to fire their employees, many of whom are like family. It is wrong. No government entity should be interfering with that choice for these organizations,” Sununu said. A federal appeals court put a temporary hold on President Biden’s measure, which would be enforced through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

US court suspends Biden vaccine mandate for businesses

A US federal appeals court Saturday halted a vaccine mandate by President Joe Biden's administration that is intended to push millions of workers at businesses with more than 100 employees into getting Covid-19 shots. The New Orleans-based US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit said that because petitioners "give cause to believe there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the Mandate, the Mandate is hereby STAYED pending further action by this court." The traditionally conservative court ordered the government to reply to the motion for a permanent injunction by 5:00 pm Monday. Petitioners include five strongly Republican US states -- Texas, Louisiana, South Carolina, Utah and Mississippi -- as well as several private companies and religious groups.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Biden seeks Democratic unity over domestic agenda

U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

It would be a shame if President Biden goes to COP26 without success in his domestic climate agenda

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. CEO Daily readers know that I generally steer clear of politics in this newsletter. But I’ve heard from a number of business leaders who think it will be a shame if Congress sends President Biden to Glasgow for the COP26 climate conference without a legislative win. This is a rare opportunity for global leaders to begin to craft a common approach to the climate challenge. Unless he gets at least some of his climate agenda passed, however, President Biden President will head into those negotiations with diminished credibility.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WSAV News 3

Biden: Families of separated children deserve compensation

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Saturday that the families of children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border during the Trump administration should be compensated, as his Department of Justice is in settlement talks with affected families. Raising his voice, Biden said that regardless of the circumstances, people who had their children […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

