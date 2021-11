It’s never too early to start your holiday shopping. The early bird does get the worm, as they say, and if you want the best deals, it’s time to start making headway on your to-gift list. According to Kathy Lee, The Zoe Report’s Editor-in-Chief, this holiday season is all about gifts for the home — think: rainbow-trimmed porcelain dinner sets, designer candles, and bodice-shaped ceramic pitchers. “Some of these items are really more like art objects,” she explains, “and I love adding to the warmth of someone’s home with a piece that they’ll appreciate.”

SHOPPING ・ 7 DAYS AGO