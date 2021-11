PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's soccer team defeated Penn 2-0 Saturday afternoon. Two first-half goals built the Bears a lead that the Quakers were unable to overcome. "The guys needed to be able to come out and match how tough it was out here," head coach Pat Laughlin said in reference to the steady downpour that lasted the full 90 minutes. "And I think they did, for sure."

