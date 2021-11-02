CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

10605 Sundridge Street

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo Be Built - Mozart at Greenleigh. The convenience of townhome living meets the amenities of a single family home in Ryan's Mozart. The sculptural staircase sets the tone of elegant simplicity and functionality that continues through the rest of the home. On the main living level, an enormous Kitchen with...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8215 River Road

Beautiful one owner 3 bedroom 2.5 bath ranch home on a private nearly 5 acre lot! Open concept, 9+GG ceilings and huge open eat in kitchen with island. Spacious owner+GGs suite with luxurious bath and its own sunroom. Separate living and family rooms. Welcoming front porch and rear deck for entertaining. Schedule your showing TODAY!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

102 Rockhill Lane

Affordable Waterfront lot in North Stafford. Build your home on this 7+ acre lot and no HOA. Septic application in hand and ready for County approval. Owner financing available with acceptable down payment. Listing courtesy of Potomac Realty, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively...
STAFFORD, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

943 B Russell Avenue , #5104

Very clean office condo with direct access from the parking lot. Efficient space layout perfect for your typical office use. Two large executive offices, a large open work area, waiting room, kitchenette, half bath. Call showing contact for access. Adjacent unit is available should your client need 1,600 square feet.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

113 Autumn Drive

NO HOA-1.64 ACS - 3MI TO MOUNTAINVIEW HS & MARGARET BRENT ES - Only 10min. to ANYWHERE off of 610 - 15 min to the back gate of Quantico. HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY UPDATED 2017 & 2018! CHECK OUT ALL PICTURES - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, NOV. 5 12-2PM - 3 Fully Finished Levels - Hardwood Floors on the entire main level (vinyl in mudroom/laundry) - Gourmet Kitchen w/quiet close cabinetry, Quartz Counters, Large Island w/enough room for 6 barstools, Stainless appliances w/over the cooktop stainless hood. Stainless Farm Sink w/subway Tile backsplash 44' Trex-Front Porch (vinyl railing), trex/vinyl back deck, and trex/mudroom exit stairs and deckingUpdated Bathrooms w/tiled showers, floors & upgraded vanities and sinksBright Fully finished Basement w/side Walkout. Plenty of LED lighting with new and bright fixtures(Mounted TV's in Basement convey)Wonderful outdoor space for bonfires, activities and even a horseshoe pit.Along with a 2 car garage this is plenty of parking for up to 10 vehicles and even a level gravel area for possibly your boat, trailer or RV (No HOA).
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15401 Bennetts Run Court

Must See 3 level End Unit Townhome in McKendree Village! The kitchen is appointed with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The main level includes the living room, dining area and half bathroom. The upper level presents 2 bedrooms with a full bathroom and a master bedroom with soaking tub and jets. The basement includes a full bathroom, washer and dryer, and a theater room with projector. Enjoy your privacy outdoors with a fenced in backyard. Welcome Home!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3519 Lowell Street NW

Exquisite and one-of-a-kind grand American Foursquare on the market for the first time in nearly 50 years! Sited on a very private 1/3 acre lot with 100' frontage on the tranquil 3500 block of Lowell Street with beautiful POOL, spectacular southern light, and dramatic views of the National Cathedral inside and out! Wide front porch leads to expansive and airy main level featuring grand-scale rooms with 9 1/2' ceilings - parlor with fireplace, coffered ceiling, and wide, ornate stairway; living room; grand dining room; kitchen; and rear family room with level walkout to pool patio and private surrounding gardens. 7-8 generous bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms upstairs.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

24585 Stone Carver Drive , #100

Vacant, Professional Medical Office Condo configured and built out for practice or branch office. Close to Stone Springs Hospital and multiple Residential neighborhoods. Multiple nurse Stations and a Treatment/Procedure SuiteCan be Delivered furnishedDark Wood grain Luxury Vinyl Plank flooringTwo EntrancesMultiple Offices and Exam RoomsKitchenettePatient/Staff bathroomWaiting and Reception Area. Listing courtesy...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1738 Corcoran Street NW

Stunning, modern and award winning renovation by fine home builder BOWA Construction of this Dupont Circle townhouse. This 4 story residence was designed with an open floor plan with unique architectural details throughout the house. A custom built perforated staircase allows light to flood the over 3,300 square feet via a dramatic rooftop skylight. Other distinct details include vintage, one-of-a-kind industrial design features such as barn doors, pocket doors, kitchen vent hood pediment, and concrete flooring on all 4 levels. The expansive and open main level includes a dining area with a concrete gas fireplace for the open floor plan living room. The modern gourmet eat-in kitchen has the finest quality finishes: Poggen Pohl cabinets, Wolf range, Sub Zero refrigerator Bosch built-in coffee machine and a unique sliding barn door pantry. The custom built mudroom and powder room complete the main level. The second level features two sizable bedrooms, a large renovated bathroom and family room. The entire third floor is the master suite with skylight, sitting room and attached terrace. The lower level includes a spacious recreation room, bedroom suit with full bath, and a storage room/ office. This fantastic home has 2 car parking.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

804 Lake Shore Drive

Back on the Market , Priced Just Right and a Must See! This beautiful spacious ready to move in, end unit townhome is in the perfect location in a great community. This home comes with the following new features: roof, AC and heating unit, and new plumbing and paint job throughout the entire house, and freshly cleaned carpet. This beautiful home also features a bathroom on each level with an additional bathroom in the master bedroom. Open House will be held on Sunday, November 14, 2021 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

120 Hampton Road

JUST LISTED in Essex a beautiful Transitional home featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 bath along with a sunroom! This lovely home is charming inside and out. The living room is perfect to relax in after those long days at work or head into the sunroom to enjoy the beauty and warmth from the sun. The kitchen offers lots of counter and cabinet space with the dining area just around the corner. This home is close to the river and great for those who like to take scenic walks. Lots of upgrades made in the past 2 years which include upgraded electric panel box, A/C installed, electric lines underground, new plumbing, new deep well, kitchen addition, new siding and windows, privacy fencing, new appliances, plantation shutters, walk up attic for extra storage, Quartz countertops, tile shower and luxury waterproof vinyl plank flooring entire house. This is a must see house! Also a custom built shed on concrete. Make this home yours today before it's gone!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

322 & 324 S Maple Avenue

Duplex with 2 bedrooms 1 bath on each side, kitchen, dining and living rooms. Walk up attic and covered porch overlooking fenced in back yard. Beautifully finished wood floors, fresh paint and lots of old charm. Great starter home or investment property. Rent one side, live in the other. Close to downtown. Ready to move in. For pictures , Duplexes can be found at MLS numbers:324 S Maple can be found at WVBE2003400322 S Maple can be found at WVBE2003398.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Buckingham Drive

BRING YOUR OWN BUILDER. Lot #9, Phase I Foothills of Kensington. Property has deep lot lines backed to trees and stream . All underground public utilities. No Public Water tap on fee . All underground utilities. Listing agent is owner. Listing courtesy of Flohr Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

48 Surrey Lane , #126

Move right in to this beautiful top floor condo in Red Fox Farms has 2 beds, 2 full baths, and features such as: vaulted ceiling with 2 skylights; plenty of natural light; covered private balcony backed to woods (Gunpowder State Park); assigned parking in front of the building; brand new flooring in the entire foyer, hallway, living and kitchen area; updated kitchen cabinets and countertop; updated bathroom cabinets, mirrors, and lighting; in-unit washer and dryer, and so much more. If you are looking for peace, privacy, and proximity to nature without getting too far from city amenities, this is the perfect place for you , Nice community/Conveniently located in Perry Hall-Close to White Marsh Mall/I-95 & shops on Honeygo Blvd.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15608 Everglade Lane , D303

Welcome to this **rare** spacious and well-appointed 2 story penthouse with so many features and benefits where do you start. Conveniently located close to major commuter routes. Within walking distance to Bowie Town Center and all the shops yet situated in a quite and secure 3 level building. This upscale condo boasts beautiful vaulted ceilings as you enter the living room. A warm and relaxing fireplace greets you as you enter this 3 bedroom 3 bath home with the 3rd bedroom option by using the space provided by the spacious loft on the 2nd level. As you enter the kitchen you have available plenty of cabinet space which complement the appliances that you will use for those delicious home cooked meals and on those days and evenings when the time is right you can experience the scenic penthouse view while enjoying your meal on the spacious balcony. The primary bedroom has a full jacuzzi style bathroom and the upper level loft has a full bathroom available as well. Each bedroom has plenty of closet space with a washer and dryer conveniently located on the main level. This home is sure to please the most discerning buyer.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2212 Massachusetts Avenue NW

Don+GGt miss this special opportunity to own a historic piece of Washington DC . This elegant 1916 landmark Victorian style property is located in the heart of Washington DC+GGs most prestigious Kalorama neighborhood, on Embassy Row, and is walking distance to Dupont Circle and Georgetown. This newly renovated 5-story residence includes a separate walk-out basement unit, and an Au Pair unit on the top floor. Original designed woodwork and spacious layout, give it unique character, and functionality. The large townhouse has 5,700 square feet of living space. On the main-level you will find an octagonal lobby, with high-beam ceilings, luxurious chandeliers, intricate wood beams, and wood-paneled hallway which leads to a one of kind living-room with its original wood and plaster moldings and a fireplace. Next, on this level you will find a banquet-size dining room with built-in wood and glass cabinetry, and another fireplace. To the right of this gorgeous dining room is the renovated kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and large size gas range. The main-level also includes a powder-room with beautiful mosaic tiled walls. On the second floor, you will find, a spacious master-suite which includes a large living-room area with built-in shelves (can be used for office space or another bedroom), and a bright bedroom with a large size-full renovated bathroom (includes a bathtub, and a shower). This level also has a sit-in balcony that faces the beautiful views of Embassy-Row.On the third level you will find a gorgeous large room with built-in shelves and storage that can function as a library, office space or a bedroom. Along this, there are 2 additional bedrooms on this level with their own walk-in closet and a full bathroom. Also, a laundry room is conveniently located on this level.The fourth level has an airy ample-spaced studio-suite, with a full-bathroom, and a separate kitchen. In addition to the four-levels, this residence has a basement with its own separate entry-way, a nice size kitchen, a living room, one bedroom, a walk in closet, a full bathroom and also a separate laundry area. Lastly, this property has a charming walled backyard, a perfect venue for small gatherings.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5858 The Trail

Estate Auction Property - 12/4/2021 - 12 pm sharp onsite - This property is selling Absolute to the highest bidder. The list price DOES NOT represent the opening or final bid. Sale price will be determined the day of the auction by high bidder. NOT a Foreclosure. Move in ready. 3 bd, 2 ba rancher on 5 ac. Property has deeded right of way to property from main rd. Well, septic, central air & forced air heat. New well pump & new roof 2021. Eat in kitchen, bay window, vaulted ceiling LR, LR opens to deck. Laundry room opens to breezeway to 2 car garage. FP was converted to propane gas. No basement. Property surrounded by woods & farmland. Property selling AS IS, no negotiations or contingencies. Pre Auction Inspect allowed. Buyer pays all settlement charges & Buyer's Premium. Seller has 45 days to settle. Financing fine as long as within 45 days. $ 5000 Non-refundable deposit collected from winning bidder day of auction.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4000 Beckleysville Road

Maryland's Local Brokerage Presents!This updated country chic home is nestled 2.5 private acres in picturesque Hampstead and features a complete attached au pair or in-law suite with separate entrance and basement. Enter through the attached garage mudroom into the oversized kitchen with recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and modern white craftsman cabinets. The formal dining room follows, with an adjacent family/sitting room and cozy pellet stove to keep the main level warm in the winter. Your hallway bath features dual vanities to serve the second and third bedrooms, with a master bedroom offering a private en-suite bath. The partially finished basement includes optional bedroom, office home gym or craftroom spaces alongside a large family room and half bath. Step inside the separate entrance to the in-law suite to find a full kitchen and living room, two bedrooms with full bath on the main level, and a basement with additional living spaces built out. The rear of the house is perfect for entertaining and relaxing in the quiet summer months with a concrete patio and pavilion, and even a fenced in pasture space with run-in shed. No detail was spared in this homes 2017 renovation, the updates of which include a new roof, kitchen, stamped concrete patio (25 x50), new siding, french doors and sliders, new floors, new carpet, pavilion,crown moulding, and more. This home won't last! Make it yours before it's gone.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Elliott Drive

Almost an acre in Almost Heaven WV! .93 acres available in the Spring Mills school district. This lot has wooded privacy and awaits your very own house plans. This lot is also conveniently located not far from Interstate 81 and nearby shopping, restaurants and retail of the Spring Mills area of Martinsburg.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7145 Residents Square Mews

What a great investment! A wonderful established community halfway between Fredericksburg and Richmond. New carpet, flooring, paint & cabinets! Detached garage space, and community amenities. ENJOY the clubhouse, fitness center, amphitheater, Bark Park, conference rooms, walking trails, pool, parks, playground & community garden! No rent back needed, ready for a new family!
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1214 Pemberton Drive

This charming 3BR/2 Full Baths plus a good size bonus room can used as Home Office or can easily convert to 4 Bedroom. Property is located in the heart of Salisbury. This house has been fully renovated in March 2021! . New Luxury Vinil Plank flooring throught the entire house, Beautiful granite countertops in the Kitchen. New Roof was installed on December 2020. This home has lots of modern updates. This home is centrally located in town and is close to Salisbury Shopping Mall, Peninsula Medical Center and Salisbury University. Only 40 minutes from Ocean City Beaches.
