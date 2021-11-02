9309 E Parkhill Drive

Welcome to this **rare** spacious and well-appointed 2 story penthouse with so many features and benefits where do you start. Conveniently located close to major commuter routes. Within walking distance to Bowie Town Center and all the shops yet situated in a quite and secure 3 level building. This upscale condo boasts beautiful vaulted ceilings as you enter the living room. A warm and relaxing fireplace greets you as you enter this 3 bedroom 3 bath home with the 3rd bedroom option by using the space provided by the spacious loft on the 2nd level. As you enter the kitchen you have available plenty of cabinet space which complement the appliances that you will use for those delicious home cooked meals and on those days and evenings when the time is right you can experience the scenic penthouse view while enjoying your meal on the spacious balcony. The primary bedroom has a full jacuzzi style bathroom and the upper level loft has a full bathroom available as well. Each bedroom has plenty of closet space with a washer and dryer conveniently located on the main level. This home is sure to please the most discerning buyer.

REAL ESTATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO