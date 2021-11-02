9309 E Parkhill Drive

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleA very thoughtful, significant renovation in Parkview with a cosmopolitan flair, offering five bedrooms and three full bathrooms with generous amounts of functional living space. Total kitchen and living room upgrades ($65,000), boasting quartz countertops, new cabinets, lighting, flooring, appliances, and fixtures. Upper-level bathrooms have both been fully renovated in 2018....

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8215 River Road

Beautiful one owner 3 bedroom 2.5 bath ranch home on a private nearly 5 acre lot! Open concept, 9+GG ceilings and huge open eat in kitchen with island. Spacious owner+GGs suite with luxurious bath and its own sunroom. Separate living and family rooms. Welcoming front porch and rear deck for entertaining. Schedule your showing TODAY!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4811 Oahu Street

Just in time for the holiday! Over 6000 sq. ft. of customized living space. This amazing ALL BRICK home has a spacious master bedroom, sitting area, and spa bath. There is also a lovely in-law suite to enjoy. 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms on MAIN level and 1 full bath in the basement. Dedicated office space/media room, a family room w/cozy fireplace, & living room with bay window. The dining room is off the gourmet kitchen to prepare favorite meals and gather with family and friends. Oversized side load 2-car garage with driveway to park 6-7 cars for guests. The huge basement is perfect for entertaining and lots of storage. This rare find has a large two-tier deck with access off the family room. Recess lights, crown molding, hardwood floors, nearly a +-+ acre, and much more!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

113 Autumn Drive

NO HOA-1.64 ACS - 3MI TO MOUNTAINVIEW HS & MARGARET BRENT ES - Only 10min. to ANYWHERE off of 610 - 15 min to the back gate of Quantico. HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY UPDATED 2017 & 2018! CHECK OUT ALL PICTURES - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, NOV. 5 12-2PM - 3 Fully Finished Levels - Hardwood Floors on the entire main level (vinyl in mudroom/laundry) - Gourmet Kitchen w/quiet close cabinetry, Quartz Counters, Large Island w/enough room for 6 barstools, Stainless appliances w/over the cooktop stainless hood. Stainless Farm Sink w/subway Tile backsplash 44' Trex-Front Porch (vinyl railing), trex/vinyl back deck, and trex/mudroom exit stairs and deckingUpdated Bathrooms w/tiled showers, floors & upgraded vanities and sinksBright Fully finished Basement w/side Walkout. Plenty of LED lighting with new and bright fixtures(Mounted TV's in Basement convey)Wonderful outdoor space for bonfires, activities and even a horseshoe pit.Along with a 2 car garage this is plenty of parking for up to 10 vehicles and even a level gravel area for possibly your boat, trailer or RV (No HOA).
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8804 Shannan Drive

Well maintained Split Foyer in sought after Temple Hills Estates in Clinton, Md. Large yard for children and/or cook outs. A must see. Listing courtesy of Prime Residential, Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used...
CLINTON, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

102 Rockhill Lane

Affordable Waterfront lot in North Stafford. Build your home on this 7+ acre lot and no HOA. Septic application in hand and ready for County approval. Owner financing available with acceptable down payment. Listing courtesy of Potomac Realty, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively...
STAFFORD, VA
Lincoln Journal Star

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $194,900

531 NW 8th is the brick ranch home you have been patiently waiting for! this 3+ bedroom, 2 bath home in Capitol Beach offers lots of rooms and features. The main level features 3 bedrooms with newer carpet, a spacious kitchen, living room, updated bathroom and a special bonus, a spacious addition which is currently being used as a formal dining room with lots of windows and light. The partially finished basement is spacious, features additional living space, a 2nd bathroom, a workbench, cedar closet and lots of storage! You will appreciate the outside patio and generous backyard! The current owners have made many updates and this home is ready for you! Make your appointment today!
LINCOLN, NE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

505 Gladiola Way

Why wait for the house to be built when you can take advantage of this beautiful new home with many upgrades from when the house was been built and after. A MUST SEE HOME!!!!Open floor plan, upgraded appliances, new upgraded deck, under deck system, Hardwood Floors, high ceilings and much more.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1214 Pemberton Drive

This charming 3BR/2 Full Baths plus a good size bonus room can used as Home Office or can easily convert to 4 Bedroom. Property is located in the heart of Salisbury. This house has been fully renovated in March 2021! . New Luxury Vinil Plank flooring throught the entire house, Beautiful granite countertops in the Kitchen. New Roof was installed on December 2020. This home has lots of modern updates. This home is centrally located in town and is close to Salisbury Shopping Mall, Peninsula Medical Center and Salisbury University. Only 40 minutes from Ocean City Beaches.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2950 Cambridge Drive

****Beautiful 3 Level town home with walk out basement, updated kitchen, 3 beds and 2 full bath upstairs, Nice deck, rear area has a cover fence, good for BBQ, Very convenient, Close to school, shopping, VRE I 95 and many more. ***. Listing courtesy of Amn Realty, Llc.. ©2021 Bright...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4583 Grebe Place

Two level, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse convenient to shopping, dining and entertainment. Easily accessible to major commuter routes . Tons of possibilities to make this house your own! With a little TLC this property will shine again. Main level has vinyl plan flooring, living room with separate dining room leading to a good size fenced in back yard great for entertaining with storage shed. Kitchen has updated counter tops, back splash and range hood. Upper level has 3 bedrooms, dual entry bathroom and washer/dryer. Community offers pool, playground, walking trails, basketball courts, club house, horse shoe pits and more! A great buy!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15401 Bennetts Run Court

Must See 3 level End Unit Townhome in McKendree Village! The kitchen is appointed with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The main level includes the living room, dining area and half bathroom. The upper level presents 2 bedrooms with a full bathroom and a master bedroom with soaking tub and jets. The basement includes a full bathroom, washer and dryer, and a theater room with projector. Enjoy your privacy outdoors with a fenced in backyard. Welcome Home!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

24585 Stone Carver Drive , #100

Vacant, Professional Medical Office Condo configured and built out for practice or branch office. Close to Stone Springs Hospital and multiple Residential neighborhoods. Multiple nurse Stations and a Treatment/Procedure SuiteCan be Delivered furnishedDark Wood grain Luxury Vinyl Plank flooringTwo EntrancesMultiple Offices and Exam RoomsKitchenettePatient/Staff bathroomWaiting and Reception Area. Listing courtesy...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Buckingham Drive

BRING YOUR OWN BUILDER. Lot #9, Phase I Foothills of Kensington. Property has deep lot lines backed to trees and stream . All underground public utilities. No Public Water tap on fee . All underground utilities. Listing agent is owner. Listing courtesy of Flohr Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

113 South Carolina Road

New Home - ready for delivery to lucky new owners end of 2021! This elegant home with an open concept in the kitchen with traditional appointments throughout - shadow boxes and crown moldings are showcased upon entering the front door with 9ft ceilings. Gorgeous new flooring and recessed lighting on the main level continue to great flow to a gourmet kitchen complete with stainless steel upgraded appliances and countertops that make the area feel open, airy and high end! Master suite is impressive with its room size and has 2 large closets to house plenty of clothes and shoes. New paver patio with build it in firepit for smores and entertaining or new deck - call to see how we can make this YOUR perfect outside dream!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

120 Hampton Road

JUST LISTED in Essex a beautiful Transitional home featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 bath along with a sunroom! This lovely home is charming inside and out. The living room is perfect to relax in after those long days at work or head into the sunroom to enjoy the beauty and warmth from the sun. The kitchen offers lots of counter and cabinet space with the dining area just around the corner. This home is close to the river and great for those who like to take scenic walks. Lots of upgrades made in the past 2 years which include upgraded electric panel box, A/C installed, electric lines underground, new plumbing, new deep well, kitchen addition, new siding and windows, privacy fencing, new appliances, plantation shutters, walk up attic for extra storage, Quartz countertops, tile shower and luxury waterproof vinyl plank flooring entire house. This is a must see house! Also a custom built shed on concrete. Make this home yours today before it's gone!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1028 N Central Avenue

List price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Wednesday, November 17th & ends Monday, November 22nd, 2021 at 1:30 PM. Tenant Occupied Townhouse in the "Johnston Square" Neighborhood of Baltimore City with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. The home features wood type floors, central AC, a gas hot water heater, forced air heat, 240V electric meter, and 1 parking space just off the back of the property. The property was built in 1982 and is lead free. Current gross monthly rent: $1,225.Current gross annual scheduled rent: $14,700. Section 8 Tenant; and Section 8 pays total monthly rent.Tenant pays BGE and water. Main level: living room, dining room, kitchen and laundry room. Upper level: 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

804 Lake Shore Drive

Back on the Market , Priced Just Right and a Must See! This beautiful spacious ready to move in, end unit townhome is in the perfect location in a great community. This home comes with the following new features: roof, AC and heating unit, and new plumbing and paint job throughout the entire house, and freshly cleaned carpet. This beautiful home also features a bathroom on each level with an additional bathroom in the master bedroom. Open House will be held on Sunday, November 14, 2021 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3519 Lowell Street NW

Exquisite and one-of-a-kind grand American Foursquare on the market for the first time in nearly 50 years! Sited on a very private 1/3 acre lot with 100' frontage on the tranquil 3500 block of Lowell Street with beautiful POOL, spectacular southern light, and dramatic views of the National Cathedral inside and out! Wide front porch leads to expansive and airy main level featuring grand-scale rooms with 9 1/2' ceilings - parlor with fireplace, coffered ceiling, and wide, ornate stairway; living room; grand dining room; kitchen; and rear family room with level walkout to pool patio and private surrounding gardens. 7-8 generous bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms upstairs.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15608 Everglade Lane , D303

Welcome to this **rare** spacious and well-appointed 2 story penthouse with so many features and benefits where do you start. Conveniently located close to major commuter routes. Within walking distance to Bowie Town Center and all the shops yet situated in a quite and secure 3 level building. This upscale condo boasts beautiful vaulted ceilings as you enter the living room. A warm and relaxing fireplace greets you as you enter this 3 bedroom 3 bath home with the 3rd bedroom option by using the space provided by the spacious loft on the 2nd level. As you enter the kitchen you have available plenty of cabinet space which complement the appliances that you will use for those delicious home cooked meals and on those days and evenings when the time is right you can experience the scenic penthouse view while enjoying your meal on the spacious balcony. The primary bedroom has a full jacuzzi style bathroom and the upper level loft has a full bathroom available as well. Each bedroom has plenty of closet space with a washer and dryer conveniently located on the main level. This home is sure to please the most discerning buyer.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1738 Corcoran Street NW

Stunning, modern and award winning renovation by fine home builder BOWA Construction of this Dupont Circle townhouse. This 4 story residence was designed with an open floor plan with unique architectural details throughout the house. A custom built perforated staircase allows light to flood the over 3,300 square feet via a dramatic rooftop skylight. Other distinct details include vintage, one-of-a-kind industrial design features such as barn doors, pocket doors, kitchen vent hood pediment, and concrete flooring on all 4 levels. The expansive and open main level includes a dining area with a concrete gas fireplace for the open floor plan living room. The modern gourmet eat-in kitchen has the finest quality finishes: Poggen Pohl cabinets, Wolf range, Sub Zero refrigerator Bosch built-in coffee machine and a unique sliding barn door pantry. The custom built mudroom and powder room complete the main level. The second level features two sizable bedrooms, a large renovated bathroom and family room. The entire third floor is the master suite with skylight, sitting room and attached terrace. The lower level includes a spacious recreation room, bedroom suit with full bath, and a storage room/ office. This fantastic home has 2 car parking.
REAL ESTATE

