9309 E Parkhill Drive

Stunning, modern and award winning renovation by fine home builder BOWA Construction of this Dupont Circle townhouse. This 4 story residence was designed with an open floor plan with unique architectural details throughout the house. A custom built perforated staircase allows light to flood the over 3,300 square feet via a dramatic rooftop skylight. Other distinct details include vintage, one-of-a-kind industrial design features such as barn doors, pocket doors, kitchen vent hood pediment, and concrete flooring on all 4 levels. The expansive and open main level includes a dining area with a concrete gas fireplace for the open floor plan living room. The modern gourmet eat-in kitchen has the finest quality finishes: Poggen Pohl cabinets, Wolf range, Sub Zero refrigerator Bosch built-in coffee machine and a unique sliding barn door pantry. The custom built mudroom and powder room complete the main level. The second level features two sizable bedrooms, a large renovated bathroom and family room. The entire third floor is the master suite with skylight, sitting room and attached terrace. The lower level includes a spacious recreation room, bedroom suit with full bath, and a storage room/ office. This fantastic home has 2 car parking.
