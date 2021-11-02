CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

300 Dixon Street , #308

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStunning end unit townhouse located in the Dixon Square community overlooking mature landscaping and the Rails to Trails. As you enter the front door you are greeted by an abundance of natural light, 9' ceilings, oversized floor...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8215 River Road

Beautiful one owner 3 bedroom 2.5 bath ranch home on a private nearly 5 acre lot! Open concept, 9+GG ceilings and huge open eat in kitchen with island. Spacious owner+GGs suite with luxurious bath and its own sunroom. Separate living and family rooms. Welcoming front porch and rear deck for entertaining. Schedule your showing TODAY!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

505 Gladiola Way

Why wait for the house to be built when you can take advantage of this beautiful new home with many upgrades from when the house was been built and after. A MUST SEE HOME!!!!Open floor plan, upgraded appliances, new upgraded deck, under deck system, Hardwood Floors, high ceilings and much more.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

113 Autumn Drive

NO HOA-1.64 ACS - 3MI TO MOUNTAINVIEW HS & MARGARET BRENT ES - Only 10min. to ANYWHERE off of 610 - 15 min to the back gate of Quantico. HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY UPDATED 2017 & 2018! CHECK OUT ALL PICTURES - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, NOV. 5 12-2PM - 3 Fully Finished Levels - Hardwood Floors on the entire main level (vinyl in mudroom/laundry) - Gourmet Kitchen w/quiet close cabinetry, Quartz Counters, Large Island w/enough room for 6 barstools, Stainless appliances w/over the cooktop stainless hood. Stainless Farm Sink w/subway Tile backsplash 44' Trex-Front Porch (vinyl railing), trex/vinyl back deck, and trex/mudroom exit stairs and deckingUpdated Bathrooms w/tiled showers, floors & upgraded vanities and sinksBright Fully finished Basement w/side Walkout. Plenty of LED lighting with new and bright fixtures(Mounted TV's in Basement convey)Wonderful outdoor space for bonfires, activities and even a horseshoe pit.Along with a 2 car garage this is plenty of parking for up to 10 vehicles and even a level gravel area for possibly your boat, trailer or RV (No HOA).
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

20 Fannies Meadow Court

**OPEN HOUSE**Sat, Nov 13 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM*** Welcome to Fenby Farms!! Custom built and designed, loved and cared for by original owners. From the moment you arrive you are greeted in splendor with lush landscaping and custom hardscaping that leads you to the welcoming covered front porch. This stunning 4-bedroom, 3-bath home is sure to please. Boasting premium upgrades throughout the foyer setting the tone for the detailed craftsman finishes, feature lighting, perfectly planned spaces, and designer touches that you will find throughout. Inside, the foyer graciously opens to exquisite interior spaces, designed for easy-living and grand-scale entertaining beginning with the elegant two-story living room with a stacked stone fireplace, handsomely crowned with a wood mantle, you'll enjoy stacked window views of the screed back patio/deck and backyard oasis. The gourmet kitchen is appointed with lovely Maple colored cabinetry, contrasted by light granite counters, a suite of sleek white appliances, a bi-level center island with breakfast bar, and highlighted with featured lighting. The main level owner+GGs suite features a tray ceiling with custom fan, a wall of picture window views, and offers 2 sizable walk-in closets. The deluxe luxury ensuite offers two vanities separated by a stack of custom cabinets, a spa-like tub, grand-scale tile and glass enclosed shower stall, and a private water closet. Two additional generously sized bedrooms, and a hall bath located on opposite side of the owners bedrooms, hall bath, a substantially sized laundry room with a utility sink, and interior access to the over-side garage complete the main level. Theatre room on lower level along with 4th bedroom and a large workshop. Outside you can relax from the comfort of the welcoming patio overlooking the best gardens one could ever imagine.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6306 Frederick

Welcome to this unique Tudor-style front rowhome that features 3 finished levels, 2 kitchens, an oversized attached GARAGE, parking pad, hardwood floors, and so much more! Needs a little updating so it's priced to sell! Perfect for an investor or a first-time homebuyer. This home can easily become a two-unit rental or be converted back to one unit that will have tons of space. There are two separate entrances after you enter the front door. The main level features a bright sunroom, living room, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, full bath, and access to the basement. The lower level features a spacious family room, mudroom, storage room, access to the garage, and a separate back door leading to the parking pad. The upper level includes a large master bedroom which can also be considered a family room, another bedroom, full bath, eat-in kitchen, and a bonus room that has a built-in desk/ shelves for an office. The office has a great view overlooking Nunnery Ln. Removing the upper-level kitchen will allow for two incredibly large master bedrooms, along with a 3rd bedroom, and office space. This home has so many possibilities! Great location right on Frederick Rd! Within a short distance to local shops, restaurants, parks, and entertainment. Conveniently located nearby Historic Catonsville, Main Street, and Old Ellicott City. Easy access to I-695, I-95, and I-295. Schedule your showing today! Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

113 South Carolina Road

New Home - ready for delivery to lucky new owners end of 2021! This elegant home with an open concept in the kitchen with traditional appointments throughout - shadow boxes and crown moldings are showcased upon entering the front door with 9ft ceilings. Gorgeous new flooring and recessed lighting on the main level continue to great flow to a gourmet kitchen complete with stainless steel upgraded appliances and countertops that make the area feel open, airy and high end! Master suite is impressive with its room size and has 2 large closets to house plenty of clothes and shoes. New paver patio with build it in firepit for smores and entertaining or new deck - call to see how we can make this YOUR perfect outside dream!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

48 Surrey Lane , #126

Move right in to this beautiful top floor condo in Red Fox Farms has 2 beds, 2 full baths, and features such as: vaulted ceiling with 2 skylights; plenty of natural light; covered private balcony backed to woods (Gunpowder State Park); assigned parking in front of the building; brand new flooring in the entire foyer, hallway, living and kitchen area; updated kitchen cabinets and countertop; updated bathroom cabinets, mirrors, and lighting; in-unit washer and dryer, and so much more. If you are looking for peace, privacy, and proximity to nature without getting too far from city amenities, this is the perfect place for you , Nice community/Conveniently located in Perry Hall-Close to White Marsh Mall/I-95 & shops on Honeygo Blvd.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15401 Bennetts Run Court

Must See 3 level End Unit Townhome in McKendree Village! The kitchen is appointed with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The main level includes the living room, dining area and half bathroom. The upper level presents 2 bedrooms with a full bathroom and a master bedroom with soaking tub and jets. The basement includes a full bathroom, washer and dryer, and a theater room with projector. Enjoy your privacy outdoors with a fenced in backyard. Welcome Home!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2212 Massachusetts Avenue NW

Don+GGt miss this special opportunity to own a historic piece of Washington DC . This elegant 1916 landmark Victorian style property is located in the heart of Washington DC+GGs most prestigious Kalorama neighborhood, on Embassy Row, and is walking distance to Dupont Circle and Georgetown. This newly renovated 5-story residence includes a separate walk-out basement unit, and an Au Pair unit on the top floor. Original designed woodwork and spacious layout, give it unique character, and functionality. The large townhouse has 5,700 square feet of living space. On the main-level you will find an octagonal lobby, with high-beam ceilings, luxurious chandeliers, intricate wood beams, and wood-paneled hallway which leads to a one of kind living-room with its original wood and plaster moldings and a fireplace. Next, on this level you will find a banquet-size dining room with built-in wood and glass cabinetry, and another fireplace. To the right of this gorgeous dining room is the renovated kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and large size gas range. The main-level also includes a powder-room with beautiful mosaic tiled walls. On the second floor, you will find, a spacious master-suite which includes a large living-room area with built-in shelves (can be used for office space or another bedroom), and a bright bedroom with a large size-full renovated bathroom (includes a bathtub, and a shower). This level also has a sit-in balcony that faces the beautiful views of Embassy-Row.On the third level you will find a gorgeous large room with built-in shelves and storage that can function as a library, office space or a bedroom. Along this, there are 2 additional bedrooms on this level with their own walk-in closet and a full bathroom. Also, a laundry room is conveniently located on this level.The fourth level has an airy ample-spaced studio-suite, with a full-bathroom, and a separate kitchen. In addition to the four-levels, this residence has a basement with its own separate entry-way, a nice size kitchen, a living room, one bedroom, a walk in closet, a full bathroom and also a separate laundry area. Lastly, this property has a charming walled backyard, a perfect venue for small gatherings.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7127 Emaly Jane Way

To be Built- Clarendon model at Elkridge Crossing- Featuring the 4th floor 3rd Bedroom and loft for additional living space and a deck off of the kitchen. Never has convenient townhome living felt as luxurious as it does in the Clarendon; and with so many customizing options, it's sure to fit your needs. The lower lever features a 2 car tandem garage, perfect for parking or whatever you need to store. On the main level and you'll find yourself in a welcoming and light-filled open floorplan, more spacious than you thought possible in a townhome. A gourmet kitchen creates a sense of warmth and unity, while the dining room gives a perfect place for entertaining. A huge family room can be furnished in the way that suits you best; while a large coat closet and powder room are tucked away but convenient for guests. Upstairs the feeling of space continues with a large hall foyer. The primary bedroom is an oasis and features a large shower, dual vanity, and gigantic walk-in closet. A second bedroom also features its own bath. Options vary by community, so you can be sure to have the home that's right for you! There are many places you can choose to build your new home. Why here? Why Elkridge Crossing? When you move to Elkridge Crossing, you're not only becoming a part of an amazing new neighborhood but you get to enjoy all the perks of living in Howard County! Top Rated Schools. You'll love the peace of mind knowing that your children are going to some of the area's best schools. Use the community walking trail for easy access to both Elkridge Elementary and Elkridge Landing Middle School and drive a few minutes down the road to Howard High School. Convenience. No matter where you work, your commute just got easier! Located off route 1, you'll have easy access to route 100, I-95, I-295, I-895 and more. With shopping and dining also close by, your life becomes less chaotic having all of your everyday conveniences within close reach. Family Fun. There are so many options available all located within minutes of our community. Head to Patapsco State Park where you can bike, hike, fish or camp. Rockburn Branch Park is also a great choice and offers miles of scenic trails, athletic fields, playgrounds, a disc golf course and a picnic pavilion! It's time to love where you live!
HOME & GARDEN
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15608 Everglade Lane , D303

Welcome to this **rare** spacious and well-appointed 2 story penthouse with so many features and benefits where do you start. Conveniently located close to major commuter routes. Within walking distance to Bowie Town Center and all the shops yet situated in a quite and secure 3 level building. This upscale condo boasts beautiful vaulted ceilings as you enter the living room. A warm and relaxing fireplace greets you as you enter this 3 bedroom 3 bath home with the 3rd bedroom option by using the space provided by the spacious loft on the 2nd level. As you enter the kitchen you have available plenty of cabinet space which complement the appliances that you will use for those delicious home cooked meals and on those days and evenings when the time is right you can experience the scenic penthouse view while enjoying your meal on the spacious balcony. The primary bedroom has a full jacuzzi style bathroom and the upper level loft has a full bathroom available as well. Each bedroom has plenty of closet space with a washer and dryer conveniently located on the main level. This home is sure to please the most discerning buyer.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Buckingham Drive

BRING YOUR OWN BUILDER. Lot #9, Phase I Foothills of Kensington. Property has deep lot lines backed to trees and stream . All underground public utilities. No Public Water tap on fee . All underground utilities. Listing agent is owner. Listing courtesy of Flohr Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4000 Beckleysville Road

Maryland's Local Brokerage Presents!This updated country chic home is nestled 2.5 private acres in picturesque Hampstead and features a complete attached au pair or in-law suite with separate entrance and basement. Enter through the attached garage mudroom into the oversized kitchen with recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and modern white craftsman cabinets. The formal dining room follows, with an adjacent family/sitting room and cozy pellet stove to keep the main level warm in the winter. Your hallway bath features dual vanities to serve the second and third bedrooms, with a master bedroom offering a private en-suite bath. The partially finished basement includes optional bedroom, office home gym or craftroom spaces alongside a large family room and half bath. Step inside the separate entrance to the in-law suite to find a full kitchen and living room, two bedrooms with full bath on the main level, and a basement with additional living spaces built out. The rear of the house is perfect for entertaining and relaxing in the quiet summer months with a concrete patio and pavilion, and even a fenced in pasture space with run-in shed. No detail was spared in this homes 2017 renovation, the updates of which include a new roof, kitchen, stamped concrete patio (25 x50), new siding, french doors and sliders, new floors, new carpet, pavilion,crown moulding, and more. This home won't last! Make it yours before it's gone.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

203-9th Street /805PHILADELPHIA AVE/804 ST LOUIS Avenue

Tremendous opportunity to own a incredibly well run family motel just off the famous Ocean City Boardwalk. Property consists of a 38 room motel which includes 16 with kitchens. Ample private parking, Brand new Beach themed food truck concept with food and drink service. New roof will be installed within the next 30 days on the main building. Private office, private laundry facilities. Call listing agent for private showing.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7145 Residents Square Mews

What a great investment! A wonderful established community halfway between Fredericksburg and Richmond. New carpet, flooring, paint & cabinets! Detached garage space, and community amenities. ENJOY the clubhouse, fitness center, amphitheater, Bark Park, conference rooms, walking trails, pool, parks, playground & community garden! No rent back needed, ready for a new family!
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1304 Teagan Drive

Great 3 level 1 car garage 2,472 sq. ft. town house in great condition, new HBAC 2021.The property is just 4 years old! with a Gorgeous Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops long Island, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, deck and more! Large Master bedroom suite with sitting area! Lower level entry leads to a fully finished bonus room with walk-out to the backyard area. Community has two acre park with two playgrounds, tennis courts, walking trails and side walks.
MLS
Dayton Daily News

Bonus space above garage

Although there are similar floor plans throughout Yankee Trace, each home has a slight alteration that gives the house character, and this custom-built ranch is no different. Located along the ninth fairway and close to the walking trail that leads to the club house, the brick ranch at 1245 Club View has a finished multi-purpose room above the garage and a walk-in closet with storage and dressing area off the main bedroom suite.
CENTERVILLE, OH
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

103 Hall Drive

Whether you're looking for your 1st "starter" home or looking to downsize, this property would be perfect and is ready for its new owners! Just about everything has been updated or replaced... it is MOVE-IN READY!! NEW SEPTIC System, NEW ROOF, NEW HEATER, NEWER Central Air , NEWER Windows, NEW GRANITE Countertops, NEW Stainless Steel APPLIANCES (Refrigerator, Elec Range/Oven and Dishwasher), 1 Yr Old Maytag WASHER & DRYER, NEW Carpet & NEW Laminate Wood Flooring, NEW Vapor Barrier & Dehumidifier (in the crawl space) , Freshly Painted throughout ...and the list goes on! And a great location, to boot; within close proximity to Salisbury University, Tidal Health (Peninsula Regional Medical Center), Shorebirds Baseball Stadium, The Salisbury Zoo and many other wonderful amenities/services offered in the Salisbury/Wicomico County area. Don't delay or let this one get away... make your appointment today!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

795 Delray Drive

Amazingly cared for brick colonial home in Durham Manor. Beautiful hardwood floors and lots of windows compliment the living room. A kitchen any gourmet chef would love with quartz countertops, large island, tons of cabinet space and a built-in wine cooler! Off the kitchen is the 36X16 deck with table and chairs for tons of entertaining fun. The Family room has a beautiful brick wood burning fireplace with custom Stoll fireplace doors. You will love the privacy afford by the Plantation shuttersThe Primary bedroom has cathedral ceilings, crown molding and a shelf to display your treasuresA Super bath is off the Primary bedroom, with a soaking tub, separate shower, dual vanities and a walk-in closet. Each bedroom has a ceiling fan for your year-round comfort. The Improved lower level with walkout to the patio, rec room and French doors to the private office will give you all you need in a home. Some Improvements include a high efficiency furnace and air conditioner in 2019, the dishwasher and range were replaced in 2020, microwave in 2019, windows and lower-level sliding door in 2017. Insulation was replaced in 2016. Washer and Dryer in 2019 and the Primary Bath Shower in 2013. It just doesn+GGt get better than this, come, see, fall in love with your new home.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3658 5TH Avenue

MOVE IN READY 2 CAR GARAGE SELBY HOME READY FOR ITS NEW OWNER! As you enter this home, you'll know it's the one! The upper level features an open floor plan kitchen/dining/living room combo. Expansive, wide open kitchen featuring large center island & near the living room's wood burning stove for those cold winter nights! Convenient main level laundry. On the lower level you'll find an additional bedroom, full bathroom & extra room perfect for a den, home office or whatever you need the extra space for! Fenced in backyard w/ patio great for entertaining. New owner to assume solar panel lease & lifetime warranty on Leaf Filter Gutter guards. Water privileged community of Selby offers a sandy beach w/ swim area, boat ramp & playgrounds. Rent out the waterfront clubhouse-great for weddings & parties!
REAL ESTATE

