Real Estate

15 Middleton Lane

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms rancher style home in sought after Sugarland Run Community. This house is bright, light filled open floor plan one level living at it's finest. New Roof,...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8215 River Road

Beautiful one owner 3 bedroom 2.5 bath ranch home on a private nearly 5 acre lot! Open concept, 9+GG ceilings and huge open eat in kitchen with island. Spacious owner+GGs suite with luxurious bath and its own sunroom. Separate living and family rooms. Welcoming front porch and rear deck for entertaining. Schedule your showing TODAY!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1901 Wyoming Avenue NW , #57

Exceptional studio at fabled Altamont in storied Kalorama. This unit offers 10' ceilings, parquet floors, custom crown mouldings, Pella wood frame double-hung windows and casement windows. Renovated kitchen offering new appliances, countertops & cabinetry and re-wired electrical. Bathroom updated with new flooring, lighting, Duravit toilet & sink, new cabinetry. Other upgrades include new blinds and fresh paint - this home is move-in ready! New window unit AC. Today's Altamont features 49 apartments and offers a 24-hour concierge in the elegant lobby with original terra cotta floors and gilded arches, a reception room featuring ornate plaster ceilings, herringbone floors & a fireplace with gilt cartouche and a magnificent roof terrace with views from the National Cathedral to the US Capitol. Both entertaining spaces can be reserved for private affairs. Four commercial washers & dryers are in the building's basement. Extra storage if available is assigned by the Board. Two pets are welcome per apartment up to 35 pounds each with a maximum of one dog (second dog possible w/ Board approval after successful residency with first). FOR OWNER OCCUPANTS ONLY - Subletting is permitted with Board approval after two years of ownership for up to two years, subject to a 20% cap (building not at cap). The Altamont does not have a corporate mortgage. The building has a presumptive minimum down payment of 10%, however, buyers may be able to purchase with larger mortgages if they can show adequate reserves. A testament to the appeal of the building, many residents have made intra-building moves or combined with adjacent apartments. Please note that unit is virtually-staged.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

102 Rockhill Lane

Affordable Waterfront lot in North Stafford. Build your home on this 7+ acre lot and no HOA. Septic application in hand and ready for County approval. Owner financing available with acceptable down payment. Listing courtesy of Potomac Realty, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4811 Oahu Street

Just in time for the holiday! Over 6000 sq. ft. of customized living space. This amazing ALL BRICK home has a spacious master bedroom, sitting area, and spa bath. There is also a lovely in-law suite to enjoy. 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms on MAIN level and 1 full bath in the basement. Dedicated office space/media room, a family room w/cozy fireplace, & living room with bay window. The dining room is off the gourmet kitchen to prepare favorite meals and gather with family and friends. Oversized side load 2-car garage with driveway to park 6-7 cars for guests. The huge basement is perfect for entertaining and lots of storage. This rare find has a large two-tier deck with access off the family room. Recess lights, crown molding, hardwood floors, nearly a +-+ acre, and much more!
Lincoln Journal Star

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $194,900

531 NW 8th is the brick ranch home you have been patiently waiting for! this 3+ bedroom, 2 bath home in Capitol Beach offers lots of rooms and features. The main level features 3 bedrooms with newer carpet, a spacious kitchen, living room, updated bathroom and a special bonus, a spacious addition which is currently being used as a formal dining room with lots of windows and light. The partially finished basement is spacious, features additional living space, a 2nd bathroom, a workbench, cedar closet and lots of storage! You will appreciate the outside patio and generous backyard! The current owners have made many updates and this home is ready for you! Make your appointment today!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

505 Gladiola Way

Why wait for the house to be built when you can take advantage of this beautiful new home with many upgrades from when the house was been built and after. A MUST SEE HOME!!!!Open floor plan, upgraded appliances, new upgraded deck, under deck system, Hardwood Floors, high ceilings and much more.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

943 B Russell Avenue , #5104

Very clean office condo with direct access from the parking lot. Efficient space layout perfect for your typical office use. Two large executive offices, a large open work area, waiting room, kitchenette, half bath. Call showing contact for access. Adjacent unit is available should your client need 1,600 square feet.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

113 Autumn Drive

NO HOA-1.64 ACS - 3MI TO MOUNTAINVIEW HS & MARGARET BRENT ES - Only 10min. to ANYWHERE off of 610 - 15 min to the back gate of Quantico. HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY UPDATED 2017 & 2018! CHECK OUT ALL PICTURES - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, NOV. 5 12-2PM - 3 Fully Finished Levels - Hardwood Floors on the entire main level (vinyl in mudroom/laundry) - Gourmet Kitchen w/quiet close cabinetry, Quartz Counters, Large Island w/enough room for 6 barstools, Stainless appliances w/over the cooktop stainless hood. Stainless Farm Sink w/subway Tile backsplash 44' Trex-Front Porch (vinyl railing), trex/vinyl back deck, and trex/mudroom exit stairs and deckingUpdated Bathrooms w/tiled showers, floors & upgraded vanities and sinksBright Fully finished Basement w/side Walkout. Plenty of LED lighting with new and bright fixtures(Mounted TV's in Basement convey)Wonderful outdoor space for bonfires, activities and even a horseshoe pit.Along with a 2 car garage this is plenty of parking for up to 10 vehicles and even a level gravel area for possibly your boat, trailer or RV (No HOA).
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15401 Bennetts Run Court

Must See 3 level End Unit Townhome in McKendree Village! The kitchen is appointed with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The main level includes the living room, dining area and half bathroom. The upper level presents 2 bedrooms with a full bathroom and a master bedroom with soaking tub and jets. The basement includes a full bathroom, washer and dryer, and a theater room with projector. Enjoy your privacy outdoors with a fenced in backyard. Welcome Home!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1280 21ST Street NW , #109

Welcome to this 2 bed 2 bathroom condo in the heart of Dupont Circle minutes away from the metro, restaurants and all DC has to offer! The St George Condos include a rooftop deck with a open view of DC, a terrace to enjoy the hot summer nights and the condo fee includes your water, gas & electricity plus more. As you enter you'll be greeted by the concierge available to assist you with your questions, visiting guests, and or inquiries about DC. You'll go right up to the first floor and the first thing you will notice as you enter is the bright lighting from the 4 immense top to bottom windows. This recently updated condo is freshly painted with modernized light fixtures, and renovated modern flooring. The kitchen includes granite countertops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and generous cabinet space. An open concept modern living room area to enjoy with your family and friends or for a night in. BOTH bedrooms boast the same top to bottom windows with a lot of natural lighting. Guest can stay and feel very comfortable in this bedroom with a considerable size closet to store all of their belongings or you can enjoy this space as your stay- at home office. The grand room is even more delightful and modern with a private bathroom, a walk-in closet with many shelves and high ceilings. Don't miss this opportunity to OWN this move in ready condo!!!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

120 Hampton Road

JUST LISTED in Essex a beautiful Transitional home featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 bath along with a sunroom! This lovely home is charming inside and out. The living room is perfect to relax in after those long days at work or head into the sunroom to enjoy the beauty and warmth from the sun. The kitchen offers lots of counter and cabinet space with the dining area just around the corner. This home is close to the river and great for those who like to take scenic walks. Lots of upgrades made in the past 2 years which include upgraded electric panel box, A/C installed, electric lines underground, new plumbing, new deep well, kitchen addition, new siding and windows, privacy fencing, new appliances, plantation shutters, walk up attic for extra storage, Quartz countertops, tile shower and luxury waterproof vinyl plank flooring entire house. This is a must see house! Also a custom built shed on concrete. Make this home yours today before it's gone!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

48 Surrey Lane , #126

Move right in to this beautiful top floor condo in Red Fox Farms has 2 beds, 2 full baths, and features such as: vaulted ceiling with 2 skylights; plenty of natural light; covered private balcony backed to woods (Gunpowder State Park); assigned parking in front of the building; brand new flooring in the entire foyer, hallway, living and kitchen area; updated kitchen cabinets and countertop; updated bathroom cabinets, mirrors, and lighting; in-unit washer and dryer, and so much more. If you are looking for peace, privacy, and proximity to nature without getting too far from city amenities, this is the perfect place for you , Nice community/Conveniently located in Perry Hall-Close to White Marsh Mall/I-95 & shops on Honeygo Blvd.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15608 Everglade Lane , D303

Welcome to this **rare** spacious and well-appointed 2 story penthouse with so many features and benefits where do you start. Conveniently located close to major commuter routes. Within walking distance to Bowie Town Center and all the shops yet situated in a quite and secure 3 level building. This upscale condo boasts beautiful vaulted ceilings as you enter the living room. A warm and relaxing fireplace greets you as you enter this 3 bedroom 3 bath home with the 3rd bedroom option by using the space provided by the spacious loft on the 2nd level. As you enter the kitchen you have available plenty of cabinet space which complement the appliances that you will use for those delicious home cooked meals and on those days and evenings when the time is right you can experience the scenic penthouse view while enjoying your meal on the spacious balcony. The primary bedroom has a full jacuzzi style bathroom and the upper level loft has a full bathroom available as well. Each bedroom has plenty of closet space with a washer and dryer conveniently located on the main level. This home is sure to please the most discerning buyer.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2950 Cambridge Drive

****Beautiful 3 Level town home with walk out basement, updated kitchen, 3 beds and 2 full bath upstairs, Nice deck, rear area has a cover fence, good for BBQ, Very convenient, Close to school, shopping, VRE I 95 and many more. ***. Listing courtesy of Amn Realty, Llc.. ©2021 Bright...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4864 Upton Court

MOVE IN READY! BETTER THAN A TOWNHOUSE. Enjoy having your very own driveway to park in. Enjoy the large backyard where you can watch the kids play as you relax on the patio, watch the dog run or just enjoy those nice days. This well maintained three bedrooms duplex located in the heart of Waldorf. The main level features wood laminate flooring in the living and dining rooms, kitchen with ceramic tile flooring and ample counter top and cabinet space. Upstairs has three bedrooms carpeted and the bathroom. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, Washington DC and Andrews AFB. Home Owner Warranty.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2716 Frederick Road

Great potential in this classic Cape Cod style house located in Catonsville! This home has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, a living room, and an eat-in kitchen on the main level. Upstairs you'll find another bedroom, a full bathroom, living room, and kitchenette. Great investment potential as it was once a duplex! Home upgrades include newer A/C unit and sealed waterproofed basement. Come make this house your own! Enjoy the convenient location to shops and restaurants in both Old Ellicott City and Catonsville. Sold in As-Is condition. Schedule a showing today!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Buckingham Drive

BRING YOUR OWN BUILDER. Lot #9, Phase I Foothills of Kensington. Property has deep lot lines backed to trees and stream . All underground public utilities. No Public Water tap on fee . All underground utilities. Listing agent is owner. Listing courtesy of Flohr Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

804 Lake Shore Drive

Back on the Market , Priced Just Right and a Must See! This beautiful spacious ready to move in, end unit townhome is in the perfect location in a great community. This home comes with the following new features: roof, AC and heating unit, and new plumbing and paint job throughout the entire house, and freshly cleaned carpet. This beautiful home also features a bathroom on each level with an additional bathroom in the master bedroom. Open House will be held on Sunday, November 14, 2021 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1738 Corcoran Street NW

Stunning, modern and award winning renovation by fine home builder BOWA Construction of this Dupont Circle townhouse. This 4 story residence was designed with an open floor plan with unique architectural details throughout the house. A custom built perforated staircase allows light to flood the over 3,300 square feet via a dramatic rooftop skylight. Other distinct details include vintage, one-of-a-kind industrial design features such as barn doors, pocket doors, kitchen vent hood pediment, and concrete flooring on all 4 levels. The expansive and open main level includes a dining area with a concrete gas fireplace for the open floor plan living room. The modern gourmet eat-in kitchen has the finest quality finishes: Poggen Pohl cabinets, Wolf range, Sub Zero refrigerator Bosch built-in coffee machine and a unique sliding barn door pantry. The custom built mudroom and powder room complete the main level. The second level features two sizable bedrooms, a large renovated bathroom and family room. The entire third floor is the master suite with skylight, sitting room and attached terrace. The lower level includes a spacious recreation room, bedroom suit with full bath, and a storage room/ office. This fantastic home has 2 car parking.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2212 Massachusetts Avenue NW

Don+GGt miss this special opportunity to own a historic piece of Washington DC . This elegant 1916 landmark Victorian style property is located in the heart of Washington DC+GGs most prestigious Kalorama neighborhood, on Embassy Row, and is walking distance to Dupont Circle and Georgetown. This newly renovated 5-story residence includes a separate walk-out basement unit, and an Au Pair unit on the top floor. Original designed woodwork and spacious layout, give it unique character, and functionality. The large townhouse has 5,700 square feet of living space. On the main-level you will find an octagonal lobby, with high-beam ceilings, luxurious chandeliers, intricate wood beams, and wood-paneled hallway which leads to a one of kind living-room with its original wood and plaster moldings and a fireplace. Next, on this level you will find a banquet-size dining room with built-in wood and glass cabinetry, and another fireplace. To the right of this gorgeous dining room is the renovated kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and large size gas range. The main-level also includes a powder-room with beautiful mosaic tiled walls. On the second floor, you will find, a spacious master-suite which includes a large living-room area with built-in shelves (can be used for office space or another bedroom), and a bright bedroom with a large size-full renovated bathroom (includes a bathtub, and a shower). This level also has a sit-in balcony that faces the beautiful views of Embassy-Row.On the third level you will find a gorgeous large room with built-in shelves and storage that can function as a library, office space or a bedroom. Along this, there are 2 additional bedrooms on this level with their own walk-in closet and a full bathroom. Also, a laundry room is conveniently located on this level.The fourth level has an airy ample-spaced studio-suite, with a full-bathroom, and a separate kitchen. In addition to the four-levels, this residence has a basement with its own separate entry-way, a nice size kitchen, a living room, one bedroom, a walk in closet, a full bathroom and also a separate laundry area. Lastly, this property has a charming walled backyard, a perfect venue for small gatherings.
REAL ESTATE

