15 Middleton Lane

Don+GGt miss this special opportunity to own a historic piece of Washington DC . This elegant 1916 landmark Victorian style property is located in the heart of Washington DC+GGs most prestigious Kalorama neighborhood, on Embassy Row, and is walking distance to Dupont Circle and Georgetown. This newly renovated 5-story residence includes a separate walk-out basement unit, and an Au Pair unit on the top floor. Original designed woodwork and spacious layout, give it unique character, and functionality. The large townhouse has 5,700 square feet of living space. On the main-level you will find an octagonal lobby, with high-beam ceilings, luxurious chandeliers, intricate wood beams, and wood-paneled hallway which leads to a one of kind living-room with its original wood and plaster moldings and a fireplace. Next, on this level you will find a banquet-size dining room with built-in wood and glass cabinetry, and another fireplace. To the right of this gorgeous dining room is the renovated kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and large size gas range. The main-level also includes a powder-room with beautiful mosaic tiled walls. On the second floor, you will find, a spacious master-suite which includes a large living-room area with built-in shelves (can be used for office space or another bedroom), and a bright bedroom with a large size-full renovated bathroom (includes a bathtub, and a shower). This level also has a sit-in balcony that faces the beautiful views of Embassy-Row.On the third level you will find a gorgeous large room with built-in shelves and storage that can function as a library, office space or a bedroom. Along this, there are 2 additional bedrooms on this level with their own walk-in closet and a full bathroom. Also, a laundry room is conveniently located on this level.The fourth level has an airy ample-spaced studio-suite, with a full-bathroom, and a separate kitchen. In addition to the four-levels, this residence has a basement with its own separate entry-way, a nice size kitchen, a living room, one bedroom, a walk in closet, a full bathroom and also a separate laundry area. Lastly, this property has a charming walled backyard, a perfect venue for small gatherings.

