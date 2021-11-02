CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3432 Patterson Street NW

Cover picture for the articleWelcome! This gorgeous 1930's property situated on one of the most sought after streets in Chevy Chase DC, immediately charms you with a barn style roof line and brick archway. Entering through the front door you are met with a perfectly proportioned foyer and sizable living room inviting you in...

8215 River Road

Beautiful one owner 3 bedroom 2.5 bath ranch home on a private nearly 5 acre lot! Open concept, 9+GG ceilings and huge open eat in kitchen with island. Spacious owner+GGs suite with luxurious bath and its own sunroom. Separate living and family rooms. Welcoming front porch and rear deck for entertaining. Schedule your showing TODAY!
4811 Oahu Street

Just in time for the holiday! Over 6000 sq. ft. of customized living space. This amazing ALL BRICK home has a spacious master bedroom, sitting area, and spa bath. There is also a lovely in-law suite to enjoy. 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms on MAIN level and 1 full bath in the basement. Dedicated office space/media room, a family room w/cozy fireplace, & living room with bay window. The dining room is off the gourmet kitchen to prepare favorite meals and gather with family and friends. Oversized side load 2-car garage with driveway to park 6-7 cars for guests. The huge basement is perfect for entertaining and lots of storage. This rare find has a large two-tier deck with access off the family room. Recess lights, crown molding, hardwood floors, nearly a +-+ acre, and much more!
1901 Wyoming Avenue NW , #57

Exceptional studio at fabled Altamont in storied Kalorama. This unit offers 10' ceilings, parquet floors, custom crown mouldings, Pella wood frame double-hung windows and casement windows. Renovated kitchen offering new appliances, countertops & cabinetry and re-wired electrical. Bathroom updated with new flooring, lighting, Duravit toilet & sink, new cabinetry. Other upgrades include new blinds and fresh paint - this home is move-in ready! New window unit AC. Today's Altamont features 49 apartments and offers a 24-hour concierge in the elegant lobby with original terra cotta floors and gilded arches, a reception room featuring ornate plaster ceilings, herringbone floors & a fireplace with gilt cartouche and a magnificent roof terrace with views from the National Cathedral to the US Capitol. Both entertaining spaces can be reserved for private affairs. Four commercial washers & dryers are in the building's basement. Extra storage if available is assigned by the Board. Two pets are welcome per apartment up to 35 pounds each with a maximum of one dog (second dog possible w/ Board approval after successful residency with first). FOR OWNER OCCUPANTS ONLY - Subletting is permitted with Board approval after two years of ownership for up to two years, subject to a 20% cap (building not at cap). The Altamont does not have a corporate mortgage. The building has a presumptive minimum down payment of 10%, however, buyers may be able to purchase with larger mortgages if they can show adequate reserves. A testament to the appeal of the building, many residents have made intra-building moves or combined with adjacent apartments. Please note that unit is virtually-staged.
113 Autumn Drive

NO HOA-1.64 ACS - 3MI TO MOUNTAINVIEW HS & MARGARET BRENT ES - Only 10min. to ANYWHERE off of 610 - 15 min to the back gate of Quantico. HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY UPDATED 2017 & 2018! CHECK OUT ALL PICTURES - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, NOV. 5 12-2PM - 3 Fully Finished Levels - Hardwood Floors on the entire main level (vinyl in mudroom/laundry) - Gourmet Kitchen w/quiet close cabinetry, Quartz Counters, Large Island w/enough room for 6 barstools, Stainless appliances w/over the cooktop stainless hood. Stainless Farm Sink w/subway Tile backsplash 44' Trex-Front Porch (vinyl railing), trex/vinyl back deck, and trex/mudroom exit stairs and deckingUpdated Bathrooms w/tiled showers, floors & upgraded vanities and sinksBright Fully finished Basement w/side Walkout. Plenty of LED lighting with new and bright fixtures(Mounted TV's in Basement convey)Wonderful outdoor space for bonfires, activities and even a horseshoe pit.Along with a 2 car garage this is plenty of parking for up to 10 vehicles and even a level gravel area for possibly your boat, trailer or RV (No HOA).
505 Gladiola Way

Why wait for the house to be built when you can take advantage of this beautiful new home with many upgrades from when the house was been built and after. A MUST SEE HOME!!!!Open floor plan, upgraded appliances, new upgraded deck, under deck system, Hardwood Floors, high ceilings and much more.
1028 N Central Avenue

List price to be opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Wednesday, November 17th & ends Monday, November 22nd, 2021 at 1:30 PM. Tenant Occupied Townhouse in the "Johnston Square" Neighborhood of Baltimore City with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. The home features wood type floors, central AC, a gas hot water heater, forced air heat, 240V electric meter, and 1 parking space just off the back of the property. The property was built in 1982 and is lead free. Current gross monthly rent: $1,225.Current gross annual scheduled rent: $14,700. Section 8 Tenant; and Section 8 pays total monthly rent.Tenant pays BGE and water. Main level: living room, dining room, kitchen and laundry room. Upper level: 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom.
6306 Frederick

Welcome to this unique Tudor-style front rowhome that features 3 finished levels, 2 kitchens, an oversized attached GARAGE, parking pad, hardwood floors, and so much more! Needs a little updating so it's priced to sell! Perfect for an investor or a first-time homebuyer. This home can easily become a two-unit rental or be converted back to one unit that will have tons of space. There are two separate entrances after you enter the front door. The main level features a bright sunroom, living room, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, full bath, and access to the basement. The lower level features a spacious family room, mudroom, storage room, access to the garage, and a separate back door leading to the parking pad. The upper level includes a large master bedroom which can also be considered a family room, another bedroom, full bath, eat-in kitchen, and a bonus room that has a built-in desk/ shelves for an office. The office has a great view overlooking Nunnery Ln. Removing the upper-level kitchen will allow for two incredibly large master bedrooms, along with a 3rd bedroom, and office space. This home has so many possibilities! Great location right on Frederick Rd! Within a short distance to local shops, restaurants, parks, and entertainment. Conveniently located nearby Historic Catonsville, Main Street, and Old Ellicott City. Easy access to I-695, I-95, and I-295. Schedule your showing today! Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity.
6441 Lehnert Street

Check out the price for a home in Baltimore County!! Well maintained home in the heart of Gwynn Oak. Single family , High Ceiling, 3 bed rooms and 2 full baths. Hardwood Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances, Wood Fireplace, Many updates, Enclosure off of kitchen, Hugh back yard. Close to shopping , highways, nature trails, schools, airport and sports arenas. Make it your own. Don't miss out on this home!24 hour notice - Approval Needed.
2212 Massachusetts Avenue NW

Don+GGt miss this special opportunity to own a historic piece of Washington DC . This elegant 1916 landmark Victorian style property is located in the heart of Washington DC+GGs most prestigious Kalorama neighborhood, on Embassy Row, and is walking distance to Dupont Circle and Georgetown. This newly renovated 5-story residence includes a separate walk-out basement unit, and an Au Pair unit on the top floor. Original designed woodwork and spacious layout, give it unique character, and functionality. The large townhouse has 5,700 square feet of living space. On the main-level you will find an octagonal lobby, with high-beam ceilings, luxurious chandeliers, intricate wood beams, and wood-paneled hallway which leads to a one of kind living-room with its original wood and plaster moldings and a fireplace. Next, on this level you will find a banquet-size dining room with built-in wood and glass cabinetry, and another fireplace. To the right of this gorgeous dining room is the renovated kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and large size gas range. The main-level also includes a powder-room with beautiful mosaic tiled walls. On the second floor, you will find, a spacious master-suite which includes a large living-room area with built-in shelves (can be used for office space or another bedroom), and a bright bedroom with a large size-full renovated bathroom (includes a bathtub, and a shower). This level also has a sit-in balcony that faces the beautiful views of Embassy-Row.On the third level you will find a gorgeous large room with built-in shelves and storage that can function as a library, office space or a bedroom. Along this, there are 2 additional bedrooms on this level with their own walk-in closet and a full bathroom. Also, a laundry room is conveniently located on this level.The fourth level has an airy ample-spaced studio-suite, with a full-bathroom, and a separate kitchen. In addition to the four-levels, this residence has a basement with its own separate entry-way, a nice size kitchen, a living room, one bedroom, a walk in closet, a full bathroom and also a separate laundry area. Lastly, this property has a charming walled backyard, a perfect venue for small gatherings.
7127 Emaly Jane Way

To be Built- Clarendon model at Elkridge Crossing- Featuring the 4th floor 3rd Bedroom and loft for additional living space and a deck off of the kitchen. Never has convenient townhome living felt as luxurious as it does in the Clarendon; and with so many customizing options, it's sure to fit your needs. The lower lever features a 2 car tandem garage, perfect for parking or whatever you need to store. On the main level and you'll find yourself in a welcoming and light-filled open floorplan, more spacious than you thought possible in a townhome. A gourmet kitchen creates a sense of warmth and unity, while the dining room gives a perfect place for entertaining. A huge family room can be furnished in the way that suits you best; while a large coat closet and powder room are tucked away but convenient for guests. Upstairs the feeling of space continues with a large hall foyer. The primary bedroom is an oasis and features a large shower, dual vanity, and gigantic walk-in closet. A second bedroom also features its own bath. Options vary by community, so you can be sure to have the home that's right for you! There are many places you can choose to build your new home. Why here? Why Elkridge Crossing? When you move to Elkridge Crossing, you're not only becoming a part of an amazing new neighborhood but you get to enjoy all the perks of living in Howard County! Top Rated Schools. You'll love the peace of mind knowing that your children are going to some of the area's best schools. Use the community walking trail for easy access to both Elkridge Elementary and Elkridge Landing Middle School and drive a few minutes down the road to Howard High School. Convenience. No matter where you work, your commute just got easier! Located off route 1, you'll have easy access to route 100, I-95, I-295, I-895 and more. With shopping and dining also close by, your life becomes less chaotic having all of your everyday conveniences within close reach. Family Fun. There are so many options available all located within minutes of our community. Head to Patapsco State Park where you can bike, hike, fish or camp. Rockburn Branch Park is also a great choice and offers miles of scenic trails, athletic fields, playgrounds, a disc golf course and a picnic pavilion! It's time to love where you live!
3219 Highland Lane

Beautiful 1 acre plus lot with large Split Level home that's been updated with top grade features* Sun Room added off the kitchen, deck with Screened Porch Gazebo, & many other unique features. House has brand new CAC & everything else in the home has been updated. Oversized double garage added with heater, ceiling fans plus more. Brand new carpet added to lower level. Windows replaced, kitchen done completely over- so many things. Please call me for further explanation and any questions.
48 Surrey Lane , #126

Move right in to this beautiful top floor condo in Red Fox Farms has 2 beds, 2 full baths, and features such as: vaulted ceiling with 2 skylights; plenty of natural light; covered private balcony backed to woods (Gunpowder State Park); assigned parking in front of the building; brand new flooring in the entire foyer, hallway, living and kitchen area; updated kitchen cabinets and countertop; updated bathroom cabinets, mirrors, and lighting; in-unit washer and dryer, and so much more. If you are looking for peace, privacy, and proximity to nature without getting too far from city amenities, this is the perfect place for you , Nice community/Conveniently located in Perry Hall-Close to White Marsh Mall/I-95 & shops on Honeygo Blvd.
Buckingham Drive

BRING YOUR OWN BUILDER. Lot #9, Phase I Foothills of Kensington. Property has deep lot lines backed to trees and stream . All underground public utilities. No Public Water tap on fee . All underground utilities. Listing agent is owner. Listing courtesy of Flohr Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights...
4000 Beckleysville Road

Maryland's Local Brokerage Presents!This updated country chic home is nestled 2.5 private acres in picturesque Hampstead and features a complete attached au pair or in-law suite with separate entrance and basement. Enter through the attached garage mudroom into the oversized kitchen with recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and modern white craftsman cabinets. The formal dining room follows, with an adjacent family/sitting room and cozy pellet stove to keep the main level warm in the winter. Your hallway bath features dual vanities to serve the second and third bedrooms, with a master bedroom offering a private en-suite bath. The partially finished basement includes optional bedroom, office home gym or craftroom spaces alongside a large family room and half bath. Step inside the separate entrance to the in-law suite to find a full kitchen and living room, two bedrooms with full bath on the main level, and a basement with additional living spaces built out. The rear of the house is perfect for entertaining and relaxing in the quiet summer months with a concrete patio and pavilion, and even a fenced in pasture space with run-in shed. No detail was spared in this homes 2017 renovation, the updates of which include a new roof, kitchen, stamped concrete patio (25 x50), new siding, french doors and sliders, new floors, new carpet, pavilion,crown moulding, and more. This home won't last! Make it yours before it's gone.
11 Kirche Street

***AUCTION***List price is STARTING BID only. Price TBD at Live Auction on December 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.. Eastern. ***Property Tour: Sunday, November 28, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. SHARP. Please contact showing contact in listing for more information. Listing courtesy of Re/Max Supercenter. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX...
113 South Carolina Road

New Home - ready for delivery to lucky new owners end of 2021! This elegant home with an open concept in the kitchen with traditional appointments throughout - shadow boxes and crown moldings are showcased upon entering the front door with 9ft ceilings. Gorgeous new flooring and recessed lighting on the main level continue to great flow to a gourmet kitchen complete with stainless steel upgraded appliances and countertops that make the area feel open, airy and high end! Master suite is impressive with its room size and has 2 large closets to house plenty of clothes and shoes. New paver patio with build it in firepit for smores and entertaining or new deck - call to see how we can make this YOUR perfect outside dream!
7145 Residents Square Mews

What a great investment! A wonderful established community halfway between Fredericksburg and Richmond. New carpet, flooring, paint & cabinets! Detached garage space, and community amenities. ENJOY the clubhouse, fitness center, amphitheater, Bark Park, conference rooms, walking trails, pool, parks, playground & community garden! No rent back needed, ready for a new family!
1304 Teagan Drive

Great 3 level 1 car garage 2,472 sq. ft. town house in great condition, new HBAC 2021.The property is just 4 years old! with a Gorgeous Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops long Island, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, deck and more! Large Master bedroom suite with sitting area! Lower level entry leads to a fully finished bonus room with walk-out to the backyard area. Community has two acre park with two playgrounds, tennis courts, walking trails and side walks.
103 Hall Drive

Whether you're looking for your 1st "starter" home or looking to downsize, this property would be perfect and is ready for its new owners! Just about everything has been updated or replaced... it is MOVE-IN READY!! NEW SEPTIC System, NEW ROOF, NEW HEATER, NEWER Central Air , NEWER Windows, NEW GRANITE Countertops, NEW Stainless Steel APPLIANCES (Refrigerator, Elec Range/Oven and Dishwasher), 1 Yr Old Maytag WASHER & DRYER, NEW Carpet & NEW Laminate Wood Flooring, NEW Vapor Barrier & Dehumidifier (in the crawl space) , Freshly Painted throughout ...and the list goes on! And a great location, to boot; within close proximity to Salisbury University, Tidal Health (Peninsula Regional Medical Center), Shorebirds Baseball Stadium, The Salisbury Zoo and many other wonderful amenities/services offered in the Salisbury/Wicomico County area. Don't delay or let this one get away... make your appointment today!
6507 Hazelwood Avenue

Welcoming front porch takes you into an updated home with creative floor plan. This home can house a larger family. Four to five bedrooms w/ 3 full baths await your visit. Main level is all open w/wood floors, beautiful kitchen w/8 foot long island, 5 burner gas stove, refrigerator w/freezer on bottom, white cabinets & dishwasher in island. Wood burning fireplace in living room, wine bar close by! Don't miss the pantry/spice closet at top of stairs by kitchen. Two bedrooms on main level with full bath featuring pocket door, linen closet and jacuzzi tub. Upstairs offers another bedroom with potential for office/nursery and full bath between the two rooms. Don't miss all the storage areas upstairs. Unique set up in lower level w/ glass block windows has the very large Master Bedroom w/ built in shelves, desk, etc. Walk-in closet w/ barn sliding doors. Make sure you open all doors in this area because workshop is behind one of those doors. Full bath with potential for another bedroom downstairs, if needed. Outside exit from basement leads to back yard. Fenced rear yard features deck off kitchen w/patio below and a 15' round pool which is 4 1/2 ft deep. All pool equipment and deck/stairs convey. Approximate ages of "things" - gas furnace, CAC & water heater (3 yrs), roof w/architectural shingles (4 yrs.), W/D & laundry sink (less than 1 yr), windows (2010). Make an appointment to see this home and make it yours!!! Although owners have maintained this home, they welcome buyers to have a home inspection for their information. However, home is being sold "as is".
