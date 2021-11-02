3432 Patterson Street NW

To be Built- Clarendon model at Elkridge Crossing- Featuring the 4th floor 3rd Bedroom and loft for additional living space and a deck off of the kitchen. Never has convenient townhome living felt as luxurious as it does in the Clarendon; and with so many customizing options, it's sure to fit your needs. The lower lever features a 2 car tandem garage, perfect for parking or whatever you need to store. On the main level and you'll find yourself in a welcoming and light-filled open floorplan, more spacious than you thought possible in a townhome. A gourmet kitchen creates a sense of warmth and unity, while the dining room gives a perfect place for entertaining. A huge family room can be furnished in the way that suits you best; while a large coat closet and powder room are tucked away but convenient for guests. Upstairs the feeling of space continues with a large hall foyer. The primary bedroom is an oasis and features a large shower, dual vanity, and gigantic walk-in closet. A second bedroom also features its own bath. Options vary by community, so you can be sure to have the home that's right for you! There are many places you can choose to build your new home. Why here? Why Elkridge Crossing? When you move to Elkridge Crossing, you're not only becoming a part of an amazing new neighborhood but you get to enjoy all the perks of living in Howard County! Top Rated Schools. You'll love the peace of mind knowing that your children are going to some of the area's best schools. Use the community walking trail for easy access to both Elkridge Elementary and Elkridge Landing Middle School and drive a few minutes down the road to Howard High School. Convenience. No matter where you work, your commute just got easier! Located off route 1, you'll have easy access to route 100, I-95, I-295, I-895 and more. With shopping and dining also close by, your life becomes less chaotic having all of your everyday conveniences within close reach. Family Fun. There are so many options available all located within minutes of our community. Head to Patapsco State Park where you can bike, hike, fish or camp. Rockburn Branch Park is also a great choice and offers miles of scenic trails, athletic fields, playgrounds, a disc golf course and a picnic pavilion! It's time to love where you live!

HOME & GARDEN ・ 17 HOURS AGO