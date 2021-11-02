CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/USD Forex Signal: Euro Set to Retest October Lows

dailyforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSell the EUR/USD and set a take-profit at 1.1524. Add a stop-loss at 1.1650. Set a buy-stop at 1.1610 and a take-profit at 1.1700. Add a stop-loss at 1.1550. The EUR/USD crawled back in the overnight session as investors reflected on the relatively weak German retail sales data and American strong...

www.dailyforex.com

DailyFx

Gold Price Rally Eyes September High with US Yields Under Pressure

The price of gold pushes to a fresh monthly high ($1825) as it extends the advance following the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, and the precious metal may continue to retrace the decline from the September high ($1834) as the 10-Year US Treasury yield holds near the monthly low (1.44%).
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Resigned to Pressure

At the beginning of the second week of November, euro/dollar is trading at 1.1560. The market keeps supporting the USD, and there are reasons for it. According to statistics, the unemployment rate in October dropped to 4.6%, which is quite good. Average hourly wage over the reporting period increased by 0.4% m/m, which is a great result. The NFP in October grew above the expected – by 531 thousand.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Chances of Recovery

The disappointment that the Bank of England did not announce its monetary policy tightening last week continues to put pressure on all GBP pairs without exception. In the case of the GBP/USD, it fell to the 1.3424 support level, its lowest in a month, before settling around the 1.3485 level as of this writing. Last Thursday's session and the timing of the Bank of England announcement was disastrous for the GBP/USD currency pair, as it plunged nearly 200 pips in one day. The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee voted 7-2 to keep the interest rate unchanged at 0.1%. The market had expected a 6-3 vote. Commenting on the bank's decisions, Andrew Goodwin, chief UK economist at Oxford Economics said: “The BoE's decision to keep monetary policy unchanged surprised the markets. But it was in line with our expectations and guidance from the previous MPC who wanted to see evidence regarding the impact of the end of the vacation scheme before the outing. We strongly prefer an increase in interest rates in February compared to December."
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Bearish Control Still in Place

The EUR/USD suffered last week as it fell to the 1.1513 support level, the lowest in more than 15 months, and settled around 1.1563 at the beginning of this week's trading. The euro is still weaker due to the slowdown in economic activity in the Eurozone led by Germany due to supply chain problems and the refusal of the European Central Bank to tighten its monetary policy at this stage.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Anticipating Selloffs

The US dollar declined at the end of last week's trading as confidence in the financial markets affected the international reserve currency. Despite its tepid performance on Friday, the US dollar is preparing for a weekly increase, maintaining its massive rally since the beginning of the year to date. The USD/JPY reached the 113.30 support level and settled around the 113.60 level at the beginning of this week's trading.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD set to move downward below the 1.1495 mark – Credit Suisse

EUR/USD failed to sustain its break to new lows on Friday and remains floored above 1.1495/93 – the March 2020 high and 50% retracement of the 2020/2021 bull trend. Nevertheless, a major top remains in place and analysts at Credit Suisse still look for a resumption of the core downtrend.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Buyers to Remain in Control For Now

Buy the EUR/USD and set a take-profit at 1.1650. Add a stop-loss at 1.1500. Set a sell-stop at 1.1550 and a take-profit at 1.1450. Add a stop-loss at 1.1650. The EUR/USD pair held steady on Monday even as the number of COVID-19 cases in Europe jumped. The pair is trading at 1.1588, which was relatively higher than last week’s low of 1.1513.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Continues to Build Bullish Flag

The Bitcoin market initially tried to rally on Friday but gave back gains as the top of the bullish flag we are in continues to offer resistance. Ultimately, I do think that this market will break out to the upside and a move above the 63,000 level will more than likely be the main driver. At that point, I will get long of Bitcoin yet again, perhaps playing out the entire bullish flag pattern.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD looks to retest 100-DMA support amid cautious mood

AUD/USD’s rebound falters on Monday, as risk-aversion seeps in. 100-DMA is likely at risk once again after rejection above 0.7400. Bearish RSI favors the bears while 21-DMA offers stiff resistance. AUD/USD has reversed the early bids while trading almost unchanged on the day just below 0.7400, as the bears return...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Sellers to remain in control unless euro breaks above 1.1600

EUR/USD has gone into a consolidation phase after dropping toward 1.1500. Rebound attempts are likely to remain limited unless driven by fundamentals. Sellers are likely to stay in control of the action unless buyers manage to lift EUR/USD above 1.1600. EUR/USD has gone into a consolidation phase following the sharp...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Recovery After Initial Selloff on Friday

The British pound initially fell rather hard on Friday to reach down towards the 1.3450 handle before turning around and showing signs of strength. The daily candlestick ended up being a hammer, and we are seeing hammers pop up in dollar-denominated contracts everywhere. Because of this, we could very well see the US dollar roll over, and then by extension the British pound recover. This is not to say that the British pound will necessarily be the most advantageous currency, just that we clearly are seeing the market try to support itself.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Very Bullish

Last Monday’s BTC/USD signal was not triggered, as none of the key levels which I had identified were reached that day. Trades may only be entered prior to 5pm Tokyo time Tuesday. Long Trade Ideas. Long entry after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 time frame following the...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Australian Dollar Finds its Footing

The Australian dollar initially fell on Friday to reach down towards the 0.7350 level. This happens to be the 50% Fibonacci retracement level from the most recent swing high, so it will be interesting to see if this holds. At the end of the day, we had broken higher to break back above the top of the 50-day EMA, and perhaps more importantly, from a technical analysis point of view, form a hammer.
WORLD
dailyforex.com

CAC Forecast: Index Continues to Extend Gains

The Parisian CAC Index rallied significantly to break above the €7000 handle, an area that will attract a certain amount of psychological tension. Nonetheless, the market looks very bullish, and it is difficult to imagine a scenario where I would be a seller of this market. That does not mean that we cannot pull back, and I even expect to see that rather soon.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

Forex Today: Ethereum Powers to Record High

Last week’s US non-farm payroll data came in stronger than had been expected, with $531k net new jobs created compared to the 455k which had been expected. This suggests the US economy is still growing strongly and it seemed to give a minor boost to the US dollar and US stocks.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Weekly Outlook

EUR/USD breached 1.1523 to 1.1512 last week, but quickly recovered. Initial bias is neutral this week first. Further is in favor as long as 1.1615 minor resistance holds. Break of 1.1512 will extend the pattern from 1.2348 to 61.8% projection of 1.1908 to 1.1523 from 1.1691 at 1.1453. Break will pave the way to 100% projection at 1.1306. On the upside, though, above 1.1615 minor resistance will dampen the bearish case and turn bias back to the upside for 1.1691 resistance.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Euro Forecast for the Week Ahead: EUR/USD Outlook Turns Bearish Again

EUR/USD is at risk of resuming its trend lower as ECB President Lagarde stresses again that Eurozone interest rates will not be increased any time soon. While many other major central banks are pushing back against market pricing of rate hikes too, the lower yield on Eurozone bonds still makes the Euro particularly unattractive.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

Forex Forecast: Pairs in Focus

The difference between success and failure in Forex trading is very likely to depend mostly upon which currency pairs you choose to trade each week and in which direction, and not on the exact trading methods you might use to determine trade entries and exits. When starting the trading week,...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retests $1,800 ahead of NFP

Gold re-takes $1,800 amid a renewed weakness in Treasury yields. DXY holds steady at higher levels, global tightening rethinking supports gold. Gold is sideways waiting for Nonfarm Payrolls. Gold price is trading close to fresh five-day highs of $1,800, as a downbeat market mood boosts the underlying bullish momentum, with...
MARKETS

