AscendEX Lists Qredo Token

AscendEX is thrilled to announce the launch of liquidity mining for Kava Swap on AscendEX. Starting on Nov 1 at 1 p.m. and continuing until Nov 8 at 12:00 a.m UTC. Users will be able to lock up their KAVA tokens to earn high yield over time. During the event, users who deposit KAVA and USDX in the Liquidity Mining Program will get double rewards, including the basic rewards in SWP tokens and extra SWP tokens of the same value. Additionally, there will be a KAVA trading competition starting on Nov 8 and 12 a.m. UTC and ending on Nov 25 at 12 a.m. UTC. Verified users who trade KAVA or USDX and maintain total trading volume ≥ 500 USDT during the event will be eligible to share 15,000 USDT worth of SWP rewards. Kava Swap liquidity mining provides an innovative way for AscendEX users to put their idle assets to work and earn passive income on their holdings.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO