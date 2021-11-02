CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

AscendEX Lists Qredo Token

cryptonews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. AscendEX is excited to announce the Qredo token (QRDO) listing under the trading pair QRDO/USDT on Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. UTC. Qredo delivers a radical new approach to bring liquidity and capital efficiency to...

cryptonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin’s Major Upgrade Taproot Set for Activation This Week

The much-anticipated Bitcoin (BTC) upgrade, Taproot, is expected to finally be activated this week. Per taproot.watch, the upgrade will activate in 872 blocks from the time of writing, or in estimated 6 days. Taproot is a major event and a major upgrade - the largest one since SegWit, which was...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Lightning - The Future of Payments

In this episode of Anita Posch's podcast, Johannes Zweng, software developer and backend engineer at Coinfinity talks about future use cases of Bitcoin, Taproot upgrades, privacy, Lightning invoices, and much more. The episode premiered on November 4, 2021.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Cryptonews Com#Qrdo#Mpc
cryptonews.com

MagicDOGE Runs Token Sale on P2PB2B

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. The token sale session for MagicDOGE has already started on the P2PB2B exchange. The tokens can be purchased until November 15th, along with joining the project's community. The token sale will be followed by a listing on the P2PB2B exchange. MagicDOGE will be available on P2PB2B shortly. Meanwhile, here is an introduction to the project.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Brett Gibson on The Flood Of Venture Capital Into Crypto

In this video, trader Scott Melker aka The Wolf of All Streets, interviews Brett Gibson, Partner at Initialized Capital. They talk about being the first investor in Coinbase, what attracts venture capitalists in the crypto space, why he likes bitcoin, and his thoughts on the next big investments in the industry.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Crypto Loans Boom, Revolut Crypto Exchange, Paytm's Bitcoin Wish + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Digital currency prime brokerage Genesis said that its Q3 loan originations reached USD 35.7bn, up over 586% year-on-year and 40% vs Q2 2021. Also, their loan book composition continued adjustments initiated in Q1, with bitcoin (BTC) still losing its share. "While BTC loans increased overall, relative weighting continued to decline as demand reacted to the narrowing basis and the [Grayscale Bitcoin Trust] discount," the firm said.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bakkt to Support Ethereum Alongside Bitcoin

US-based, heavily-backed digital asset platform Bakkt said it will start supporting ethereum (ETH) alongside bitcoin (BTC) "soon." Their clients will be able to buy, sell, hold, and send ETH, by using Bakkt App. Institutional clients can also choose the Bakkt Warehouse for custody of ethereum, they added. "Bakkt users have...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
cryptonews.com

Dustin Trammell - The Second Node On The Bitcoin Network?

In this video, podcaster Stephan Livera talks to Dustin Trammel, an IT security professional and early Bitcoin user talk about the early days of Bitcoin, sound money future, investing in Bitcoin companies, Bitcoin layers, and early crypto stories from the "good old days." The episode first premiered on October 24,...
MARKETS
Benzinga

5 Most Profitable Tokens to Stake

One of the best things about the cryptocurrency industry is that there are so many ways to make money. These include things like DeFi lotteries, selling tokens for a profit, and, of course, staking. Staking is the process of locking away cryptocurrencies for a certain amount of time and receiving interest by the end of the period.
BUSINESS
bitcoinist.com

BLOCKS Launches Silver and Gold Tokenized Community Tiers, Token Listed on Uniswap

BLOCKS— the first DAO LLC registered in Wyoming, U.S., aiming to move traditional industries onto the blockchain–, has launched their tokenized community tiers. BLOCKS Activates the Silver and Gold Tokenized Community Tiers on Discord. As per a recent press statement, the platform has two membership tiers distinguished primarily by BLOCK...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

AscendEX Launches KavaSwap Liquidity Mining

AscendEX is thrilled to announce the launch of liquidity mining for Kava Swap on AscendEX. Starting on Nov 1 at 1 p.m. and continuing until Nov 8 at 12:00 a.m UTC. Users will be able to lock up their KAVA tokens to earn high yield over time. During the event, users who deposit KAVA and USDX in the Liquidity Mining Program will get double rewards, including the basic rewards in SWP tokens and extra SWP tokens of the same value. Additionally, there will be a KAVA trading competition starting on Nov 8 and 12 a.m. UTC and ending on Nov 25 at 12 a.m. UTC. Verified users who trade KAVA or USDX and maintain total trading volume ≥ 500 USDT during the event will be eligible to share 15,000 USDT worth of SWP rewards. Kava Swap liquidity mining provides an innovative way for AscendEX users to put their idle assets to work and earn passive income on their holdings.
MARKETS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Altbase Token Lists on CMC and CG inside 2 Days, Up 110% from Launch

Rosedale, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2021) - A DeFi token and application to buy altcoins, has completed its migration to a new smart contract. The new $ALTB token has undergone a successful launch, with buys and sells now enabled. $ALTB looks set to explode. To view an enhanced version...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
CoinTelegraph

AVAX tops the crypto predictability list... but the other tokens may surprise you

You can’t predict the future, but you can learn from the past. And some crypto tokens are much (much) more predictable than others, when you analyze their historical trading patterns. In fact, five cryptocurrencies in particular have exhibited the kind of trading predictability that could give sharp-eyed crypto traders a...
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

PlanetWatch Announces Listing of PLANETS Token on Bitmart

PRESS RELEASE. PlanetWatch, a French start-up which decentralizes and incentivizes environmental monitoring, announced that its utility token, PLANETS, will be listed on Oct. 22 on Bitmart. Claudio Parrinello, PlanetWatch’s CEO said: “PlanetWatch is experiencing explosive growth. With over 6,000 sensors already deployed worldwide, we are happy to see PLANETS becoming...
BUSINESS
cryptonews.com

Could ETPs Accelerate the Crypto Adoption?

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com. When people think of investing in cryptocurrency, almost no one thinks first of going to a bank. Rene Delrieux, a Senior Product Manager of Investing comdirect at Commerzbank in Germany, wants to change that.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Eye Additional Gains, DOGE Accelerates

Bitcoin price is eyeing more gains above the USD 66,000 resistance. Ethereum could surpass USD 4,800, XRP spiked towards USD 1.30. DOGE gained pace and was able to climb above USD 0.28. Bitcoin price remained stable above the USD 64,000 pivot level. BTC cleared the USD 65,500 resistance and it...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Ethics of Bitcoin Maximalism with Pete Rizzo

In this interview, Pete Rizzo, editor at Kraken and Bitcoin Magazine, talks about the ethics of bitcoin maximalism, its role in protecting bitcoin, and the path to hyperbitcoinisation. The episode premiered on November 4, 2021.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Shiba Inu Beats Out Cardano, Dogecoin On Top 10 Watch-Listed Tokens

Shiba Inu has not been doing very well recently in the market, but that has not stopped the meme coin from being a favorite in the market. Investors had poured into the coin following its rallying to a new all-time high in October and have since maintained support for it. SHIB had lost its footing at this high price, dragging it out of the crypto top 10. However, the meme coin remains one of the most popular crypto coins in the market.
MARKETS
aithority.com

AscendEX Announces a $50 Million Series B Raise Led by Polychain Capital and Hack VC

AscendEX, a global cryptocurrency financial platform, has announced the close of a $50 million Series B raise led by Polychain Capital and Hack VC, with participation from Jump Capital and Alameda Research, as well as Uncorrelated Ventures, Eterna Capital, Acheron Trading, Nothing Research, and Palm Drive Capital. Imperii Partners served as an exclusive financial advisor to AscendEX in support of the Series B fundraise process.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy