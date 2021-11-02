CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee and Knox County COVID Numbers by the Month (Through 10/2021)

By Knoxville Urban Guy
insideofknoxville.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs promised, here is a final (for now, is that a thing?) look at the monthly COVID-19 case and death charts for both the state and the county. In both the state and the county, the trends were for dramatically lower case counts and significantly lower death counts. Based on past...

insideofknoxville.com

Comments / 0

WATE

Knox County drug overdoses climbing as COVID-19 pandemic continues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — So far in 2021, 385 people in Knox County have died from drug overdoses, according to data from the Knox County District Attorney General’s website. Staff at the Knox County Regional Forensics Center said they’re not even close to identifying all the deaths that could be...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
insideofknoxville.com

COVID-19: 10/29/2021 (And Final For Now) Update

This will be my final COVID-19 update — until and unless we hit a new surge. I am hoping to avoid the topic until at least the beginning of 2022. I do plan to publish the monthly charts next week to include October and give us a graphic representation of where we’ve been and where we are.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 1,244 New Cases Over 72 Hours

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,244 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths over the past 72 hours. Of the new cases, 987 are confirmed cases and 257 are probable. There have been 8,987 total hospitalizations and 135,939 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,362. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Minnesota

COVID In MN: MDH Says Recent Numbers Among Highest This Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health said Monday recent COVID-19 numbers “are among the highest we’ve seen so far in 2021.” Health officials reported 4,253 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and 34 more deaths, one of them an Isanti resident in their 20s. The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health bring the state’s total case count to 819,239, which includes more than 8,600 reinfections. Since the pandemic began, 8,862 deaths have been attributed to the virus. COVID cases continue to rise in Minnesota. Recent numbers are among the highest we've seen so far in 2021. Sadly, the pandemic is...
MINNESOTA STATE
WKYT 27

County by County, Pt. 2 (11/5/2021)

WATCH | Ky. community mourns loss of teens killed within days of each other in separate crashes. Ky. community mourns loss of teens killed within days of each other in separate crashes. WATCH | Ceremony held to remember Richmond officer killed in the line of duty. Updated: 5 hours ago.
RICHMOND, KY
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Hospitalizations & Cases Surge Causing ‘Lowest Number Of ICU Beds Available’

DENVER (CBS4) – The push to get Coloradans vaccinated is more urgent than ever, state health experts say. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued a public health advisory about a surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. (credit: CBS) Hospitalizations are stretched as thin as they’ve ever been throughout the pandemic. “We are at the lowest number of beds we’ve had available, and we do have less than 100 ICU beds open at this moment. That number fluctuates. We know that people move in and out of beds, but the downward trend does continue,” said Scott Bookman, CDPHE COVID-19 Incident Commander. The state is also reporting a very high COVID-19 positivity rate. The latest numbers show the seven-day positivity rate is above 9%. The goal is to keep it below 5%. 🔹1,296 currently hospitalized (confirmed COVID-19)🔹51% adult critical care ventilators in use🔹95% ICU beds in use🔹2,629 (7-day avg. cases)🔹9.06% (7-day positivity rate) COVID-19 data dashboard: https://t.co/T7NJLAPYzA — Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (@CDPHE) November 5, 2021 While hospitalizations due to COVID are climbing, there are also more people being admitted now for other medial issues. LINK: Colorado COVID-19 Website
COLORADO STATE
countynewscenter.com

San Diego County COVID-19 Update – 10-27-2021

Here is this week’s COVID-19 update from the County Health and Human Services Agency with data through Oct. 26, 2021. Doses administered: Over 5.03 million. Received at least one shot: Almost 2.53 million or 90.2% of San Diegans 12 and older are partially vaccinated. Fully vaccinated: Over 2.28 million or...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KRDO News Channel 13

CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been 18 months since the United States borders with Mexico and Canada have been closed. As of Nov. 8, the United States will only allow entry to tourists who are fully vaccinated. According to 9News, travelers must receive all vaccines approved specifically by the Centers for Disease Control and The post CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Northampton County surpasses 800 deaths since pandemic’s start; vaccinations double over 30 days

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 3,254 additional coronavirus cases Monday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 4,196 cases per day, up 8.9% from a week ago, but down 20.1% over the last 30 days. There were 17 deaths reported Monday. The seven-day moving average of deaths per day is 55, compared with 79.1 a week ago, a decrease of 31% in the last seven days. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
coloradoboulevard.net

L.A. County: Lifting Mask Requirements and Vaccinating Children 5 to 11

Los Angeles County Health Department provided this week the framework for lifting masking requirements at events and indoor establishments. For outdoor mega events involving more than 10,000 people, all of the following criteria need to be met before masking requirements are lifted:. L. A. County case rates must demonstrate three...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

