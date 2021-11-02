CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Kevin Owens Teases His WWE Contract Expiring On RAW

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs many of you know by now, Kevin Owens’ current WWE contract will be expiring in just three months. During this week’s episode of RAW, Owens cut a promo and addressed his WWE contract status. In an in-ring segment that featured Big E. and Seth Rollins, Owens came out and announced...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Kevin Owens Comments On His Future And Fan Support

Kevin Owens took to Twitter today and gave thanks to his supporters following last night’s WWE RAW main event. Owens is now a member of the RAW roster once again as WWE Draft changes have gone into effect. Last night’s RAW was headlined by Owens vs. Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor in a Fatal 4 Way Ladder Match to determine the next challenger to WWE Champion Big E. Rollins ended up winning the match, but fans on social media rallied for Owens, hoping that this latest run on the red brand will lead to a title push.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Spoiler On Huge Main Event For WWE RAW Tonight

WWE is preparing for a new era on RAW and it all starts tonight as the 2021 WWE Draft goes into effect. We will have to see how the company uses the red brand’s new roster, and this is your official spoiler warning concerning what kind of information is in this article.
WWE
411mania.com

Acero’s WWE RAW Review 11.1.21

Y’ALL, TALK ABOUT UPS AND DOWNS AND WILD RIDES! Recently, I celebrated my 35th birthday, went to EDC (including a five day bender in Las Vegas), had a split that I’m sure y’all will be just as sad – if not moreso – than me, and came all the way out at the end of it a man with some a whole lot of necessity for introspective self-therapy! Am I cured, hell nah, but I know one thing that’ll make it better…
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Seth Rollins
Fightful

Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens Official For 11/8 WWE Raw

The grudge match is official. WWE announced Kevin Owens will get his crack at Seth Rollins on the November 8 episode of WWE Raw. Owens made the challenge to Rollins on Monday's Raw after Rollins got involved in Owens' bout against Big E. Rollins tried to help Owens, but Big...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 11/1 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Heydorn & Lindberg: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for Raw Women’s Championship, Big E vs. Kevin Owens, Seth’s first night as number one contender, more (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch Assistant Editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by one of the hosts of “PWT Talks NXT” on the PWTorch Dailycast, Nate Lindberg, to break down Monday Night Raw with listener calls, an on-site correspondent, and emails. Discussion points include the future of Becky Lynch as a heel after a positive crowd reaction during her title defense, Lynch leaning into crowd insults, where Bianca Belair goes moving forward, Seth’s first night as number one contender, pros and cons of Big E attacking Kevin Owens, the potential elevation of Damian Priest and Austin Theory, T-Bar’s strong match, and more.
WWE
FanSided

WWE Raw: Becky Lynch retains WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair were headed toward a major showdown on Monday Night Raw with the WWE Raw Women’s Championship on the line. This wasn’t the only contest worth watching, especially not with WWE Survivor Series on the horizon. The night started off with Belair and Lynch opening the...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Combat#Raw
Bleacher Report

Liv Morgan Finally Gets Her Shot, Kevin Owens Snaps and More WWE Raw Fallout

Is there anything better in wrestling than to see the payoff of a long-term story? WWE Raw attempted to deliver on few major angles by providing some shocking moments on the November 8 edition. After surviving Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Zelina Vega and Carmella in a Fatal 5-Way match, Liv...
WWE
CBS Sports

WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens clash

A bit of a confusing ending to last week's WWE Raw set up the featured match for Monday night's edition of the WWE's flagship television program. Kevin Owens seemed willing to accept an assist from Rollins in a non-title match with WWE champion Big E last week but quickly clarified after the match that he didn't know Rollins had interfered. To prove it, Owens challenged Rollins to a one-on-one match.
WWE
PWMania

How Kevin Owens Feels About Moving Back To The WWE RAW Brand

In an interview with Planeta Wrestling, Kevin Owens gave his thoughts on being moved to the WWE RAW brand from Smackdown in the 2021 Draft:. “I mean, I’ve been on RAW many times before. I actually change rosters every year it seems, so I wouldn’t say it’s a new life, but it’s a new start in a way, a fresh start, and that’s always good.”
WWE
PWMania

Is This A Fresh Start For Kevin Owens?

After a competitive match with Seth Rollins on Raw, Kevin Owens turned heel, attacking WWE champion, Big E during a post-match brawl. As I discussed in a column just a few months ago, there was speculation about Owens’ contract status with the company based on reports that his current deal expires in January. Of course, this prompted discussion about a potential jump to All Elite Wrestling since many of his friends work for the promotion and those that have made the leap have seemed to do well there. Miro, Adam Cole, and Bryan Danielson have seen their stock rise exponentially since their respective debuts. Granted, AEW is a smaller pond in terms of star power, but that’s one of the reasons there’s an opportunity for them to be used to their full potential under the Khan-owned banner.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
UPI News

WWE Raw: Kevin Owens snaps, Liv Morgan becomes No. 1 contender

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Kevin Owens' character was called into question, leading the Prize Fighter to snap and unleash his anger on WWE Champion Big E on Raw. Owens kicked the show off on Monday by once again apologizing to Big E in the locker room for what happened last week. Owens was battling Big E last week and tried to take advantage of No. 1 contender Seth Rollins punching Big E in the face.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Kevin Owens On Who He Would Like To Win His First WWE Tag Titles With

Kevin Owens recently spoke with talkSPORT where he discussed possibly having a run as a Tag Team Champion in WWE. It is something he has yet to achieve, but he admitted that he’d like to do it, and revealed the man he thinks it should happen with. “I’d love to...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Loses Title (And More) Over The Weekend

I hope she kept the receipt. Wrestlers are a weird breed as they have a lot of things to keep track of every day. In addition to being in the ring, they are required to go from one town to the next multiple times a week while mainly living in and out of hotels. That can be rather difficult to manage, and now something has gone wrong that was not even the wrestler’s fault.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WCW Star Judy Bagwell Passes Away

Former WCW personality Judy Bagwell has passed away at the age of 78. Judy’s son, former WCW/WWE star Marcus “Buff” Bagwell, took to Twitter today to announce the passing of his mother. She passed away this past Friday, November 5, after a battle with dementia. “It is with a heavy...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Liv Morgan Shares Pics Of Her Chucky Outfit From WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan posted some photos on her Twitter page to showcase her Chucky inspired outfit from WWE Monday Night RAW. Morgan wrestled Carmella in singles competition and came up on the losing end. Morgan wrote in regards to her outfit: “Hey @ChuckyIsReal …. Wanna play? @WWE”. WWE broadcaster...
WWE
Yardbarker

Mike Tyson gives Humble Response to Deontay Wilder Claiming he could KO Him in His Prime

The former Heavyweight Champions Mike Tyson has responded to Deontay Wilder claiming that he would knock out Mike Tyson when he was in his prime. Deontay Wilder got knocked out by the Gypsy King in the early hours of Sunday morning UK time in Las Vegas. It was a cracking fight, but Tyson Fury showed his class and really does look like one of the best Heavyweights of all time.
COMBAT SPORTS
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Already Getting Offers

WWE releases have been a very hot topic over the last few years, and on Thursday WWE made headlines again when the company released 18 Superstars. Scarlett Bordeaux was among the names released, but it doesn’t sound like she’ll be slowing down at all as she noted on Twitter that she’s already landed a magazine cover, and she’s discussing a possible clothing line.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy