CRANBERRY, Pa. -- A female goalie from a Pittsburgh-area high school was reminded Monday, with some help from the Pittsburgh Penguins, that she is anything but alone. The girl, who wishes to remain anonymous, was crudely heckled by an opposing student section while in net for Mars Hockey Club on Oct. 28. Less than two weeks later, the goalie and her teammates, who are all boys, were welcomed to UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, the Penguins' practice facility, for their game against South Fayette.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO