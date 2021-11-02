CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Leon Draisaitl dominant as red hot Oilers down Kraken

Sportsnet.ca
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDMONTON -- Monday was a night of firsts for the Edmonton Oilers. Leon Draisaitl had two goals and two assists and three other players scored their first of the season as the Oilers continued their hot start with a 5-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken. Duncan Keith, Kyle Turris...

www.sportsnet.ca

